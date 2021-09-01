September 1, 2021
SP+ Predicts BYU-Arizona

SP+ favors the Cougars in their opener against Arizona
USATSI_11178861_168390393_lowres

BYU kicks off the 2021 season against Arizona in three days. SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Arizona prediction on Wednesday. 

SP+ BYU-Arizona Prediction

SP+ predicts BYU will beat Arizona by a score of 39-21. It also gives BYU an expected win probability of 85%. 

The spread is currently BYU -12.5. SP+ believes BYU will cover the spread in its opener in Las Vegas.

Other SP+ Week One Predictions

Below are the SP+ predictions for BYU's 2021 opponents, and the SP+ predictions for the most notable games nationally.

SP+ expects Utah to beat Weber State 45-7.

SP+ favors Arizona State over Southern Utah with a projected final score of 52-2.

USF kicks off its season against NC State on Thursday night. SP+ favors NC State by two scores.

Washington State is a 21-point favorite over Utah State.

Boise State takes on UCF in the season opener. UCF is a five-point favorite.

Baylor is a 17.5-point favorite over Texas State.

Virginia is a heavy favorite over William & Mary.

Georgia Southern is favored over Gardner-Webb

USC is a 23-point favorite over San Jose State.

Other notable national predictions include UCLA over LSU 32-31.

Clemson over Georgia 28-25.

Notre Dame over Florida State 32-24.

Alabama over Miami 33-24.

