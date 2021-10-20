    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SP+ Predicts BYU vs Washington State

    The Cougars of BYU and the Cougars of Washington State square off on Saturday afternoon on FS1
    Author:

    After a 5-0 start to the season, BYU has lost two consecutive games to Baylor and Boise State. The Cougars of BYU will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Cougars of Washington State this Saturday. Washington State is 4-3 on the season, but the Cougars have won their last three games in conference play.

    Payton Wilgar Ammon Hannemann vs Baylor

    The last time these two teams met was in 2012. BYU dominated Washington State that night 30-6 in Mike Leach's first appearance as Wazzu's head coach. In total, BYU leads the all-time series 3-1.

    Washington State-BYU Prediction

    SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Baylor prediction on Wednesday.

    SP+ gives BYU a 57% chance to win with a projected final score of 32-29 in favor of BYU.

    One thing the computers can't take into account in this game is the status of Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich. Rolovich, along with four other members of the coaching staff, were fired on Monday for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That storyline will dominate the headlines throughout the week.

    SP+ Predictions

    Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

    Arizona, who is still winless this season, is a two touchdown underdog against Washington according to SP+.

    Utah is favored by one touchdown against Oregon State.

    USF-Temple will be a tossup according to SP+.

    Colorado State is favored by one touchdown over Utah State.

    Baylor has a bye week this week.

    Notre Dame is favored by 11 points over USC according to SP+.

    Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

    Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

    Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

    Instagram - @BYU_SI

    Payton Wilgar Ammon Hannemann vs Baylor

    SP+ Predicts BYU vs Washington State

    The Cougars of BYU and the Cougars of Washington State square off on Saturday afternoon on FS1

    4 minutes ago
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Wisconsin

    Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Injury Recovery, Stopping the Run, and Washington State

    The second installment of five questions with BYU defensive tackle Lorenzo Fauatea

    23 hours ago
    All white jerseys Kody Epps

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Washington State

    What the BYU Cougars will sport against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday

    Oct 18, 2021
    Puka Nacua vs Boise State all navy

    Nine Takeaways From BYU's Loss Against Baylor

    Nine insights from Saturdays loss that will have you bleeding blue rather than feeling it.

    Oct 18, 2021
    Jaren Hall vs Boise State all navy

    College GameDay Analysts Pick BYU-Baylor

    The College GameDay crew cemented its picks for BYU-Baylor on Saturday morning

    Oct 16, 2021
    Lopini Katoa vs Boise State all navy

    Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Baylor

    Oct 15, 2021
    Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

    Why BYU Can’t Play ‘Musical Chairs’ at Quarterback

    Jaren Hall should remain Kalani Sitake's top option at quarterback.

    Oct 14, 2021
    Tyler Allgeier vs Boise State all navy

    SP+ Predicts BYU vs Baylor

    The Cougars and the Broncos square off on Saturday afternoon on ESPN

    Oct 13, 2021