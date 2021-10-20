SP+ Predicts BYU vs Washington State

The Cougars of BYU and the Cougars of Washington State square off on Saturday afternoon on FS1

After a 5-0 start to the season, BYU has lost two consecutive games to Baylor and Boise State. The Cougars of BYU will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Cougars of Washington State this Saturday. Washington State is 4-3 on the season, but the Cougars have won their last three games in conference play.

The last time these two teams met was in 2012. BYU dominated Washington State that night 30-6 in Mike Leach's first appearance as Wazzu's head coach. In total, BYU leads the all-time series 3-1.

Washington State-BYU Prediction

SP+, a predictive analytics tool created by ESPN's Bill Connelly, cemented its BYU-Baylor prediction on Wednesday.

SP+ gives BYU a 57% chance to win with a projected final score of 32-29 in favor of BYU.

One thing the computers can't take into account in this game is the status of Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich. Rolovich, along with four other members of the coaching staff, were fired on Monday for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That storyline will dominate the headlines throughout the week.

SP+ Predictions

Most of BYU's 2021 opponents will also be in action this weekend. Below are this week's SP+ predictions for the teams on BYU's schedule this season.

Arizona, who is still winless this season, is a two touchdown underdog against Washington according to SP+.

Utah is favored by one touchdown against Oregon State.

USF-Temple will be a tossup according to SP+.

Colorado State is favored by one touchdown over Utah State.

Baylor has a bye week this week.

Notre Dame is favored by 11 points over USC according to SP+.

