Skip to main content

SP+ Predicts No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

SP+ expects a close game between no. 12 BYU and no. 25 Oregon

BYU and Oregon, who are ranked no. 12 and no. 25 respectively in the latest AP poll, will battle on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. This will be the first time that BYU and Oregon have played each other since 2006, when BYU beat Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.

USATSI_19026835_168390393_lowres

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week three. Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Tuesday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-Oregon.

SP+ gives BYU an 47% chance to beat Oregon with an expected final score of 28-27 in favor of the Ducks. At 47% win probability, SP+ is in line with the ESPN FPI predictions. FPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat Oregon.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas favor Oregon. The Ducks are 3.5-point favorites against BYU according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 57.5, meaning the implied projected final score is roughly 30-27 in favor of Oregon.

BYU and Oregon will likely attract a lot of viewers - it is one of only two ranked matchups this weekend in college football and the tv slot is favorable. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM EST on FOX. Below are other notable SP+ predictions for this week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Notable Week Two SP+ Predictions

No. 13 Miami 22 - No. 24 Texas A&M 29

No. 11 Michigan State 29 - Washington 22

No. 6 Oklahoma 36 - Nebraska 22

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Chase Roberts Headshot
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over No. 9 Baylor

The 10 players that graded out the best in BYU's win over future conference foe Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026832_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
Isaiah Herron Georgia Southern
Football

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

BYU will wear a third combination in as many games against Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

Nine Takeaways from BYU's Win Over Baylor

Run defense, Jaren Hall, the ROC and more

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19025842_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Jumps Nine Spots in the Latest AP Poll

BYU and Oregon will be a ranked matchup in week three

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026833_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Oregon, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19025805_168390393_lowres
Football

Predicting BYU's Ranking After Win Over No. 9 Baylor

No. 21 BYU will jump up the ranking following a win over no. 9 Baylor

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026422_168390393_lowres
Football

Social Media Reactions to BYU's Win Over Baylor

The BYU-Baylor rollercoaster caught social media's attention on Saturday night

By Casey Lundquist