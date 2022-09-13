SP+ Predicts No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

BYU and Oregon, who are ranked no. 12 and no. 25 respectively in the latest AP poll, will battle on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. This will be the first time that BYU and Oregon have played each other since 2006, when BYU beat Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week three. Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Tuesday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-Oregon.

SP+ gives BYU an 47% chance to beat Oregon with an expected final score of 28-27 in favor of the Ducks. At 47% win probability, SP+ is in line with the ESPN FPI predictions. FPI gives BYU a 46% chance to beat Oregon.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas favor Oregon. The Ducks are 3.5-point favorites against BYU according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 57.5, meaning the implied projected final score is roughly 30-27 in favor of Oregon.

BYU and Oregon will likely attract a lot of viewers - it is one of only two ranked matchups this weekend in college football and the tv slot is favorable. Kickoff is at 3:30 PM EST on FOX. Below are other notable SP+ predictions for this week.

Notable Week Two SP+ Predictions

No. 13 Miami 22 - No. 24 Texas A&M 29

No. 11 Michigan State 29 - Washington 22

No. 6 Oklahoma 36 - Nebraska 22

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily