SP+ Predicts No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming

Following a 41-20 loss to no. 25 Oregon, BYU fell from no. 12 in the AP poll to no. 19. This week, the Cougars look to rebound against former conference foe Wyoming. The Cowboys are 3-1 on the season including narrow victories over Air Force and Tulsa and a blowout loss to Illinois.

This will be the first time that BYU and Wyoming have played each other since 2016 when BYU beat Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl. Josh Allen was the quarterback of that Wyoming team - Allen is now a star quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. BYU beat Wyoming 24-21.

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week four. Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Tuesday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-Wyoming.

SP+ gives BYU an 90% chance to beat Oregon with an expected final score of 37-15 in favor of the Cougars. At 90% win probability, SP+ is slightly more pessimistic than FPI. FPI gives BYU a 92% chance to beat Wyoming.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas favor BYU as well. The Cougars are 22.5-point favorites against Wyoming according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 51.5, meaning the implied projected final score is roughly 38-15 in favor of BYU.

Notable Week Two SP+ Predictions

No. 5 Clemons 34 - No. 21 Wake Forest 23

No. 17 Baylor 25 - Iowa State 23

No. 20 Florida 25 - No. 11 Tennessee 38

