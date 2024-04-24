Texas Athlete Shelton Fuller Will Take Official Visit to BYU
Texas athlete Shelton Fuller has locked in an official visit with BYU. Fuller will be in Provo from June 18-20 for a chance to see BYU's campus in person. Fuller, a native of El Paso, Texas, is being recruited by a handful of Big 12 schools. He holds competing offers from Utah, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Houston. He also holds offers from UTSA, Texas State, and UTEP. We caught up with Fuller to discuss his recruitment and plans to visit BYU.
Fuller got in touch with BYU's staff earlier this month. He picked up an offer a week later and now he's scheduled to take an official visit.
Fuller plays both running back and free safety for Del Valle High School. He has been in touch with BYU coaches from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. On which position BYU is recruiting him to play, Fuller said, "When they asked me [which position I preferred] I chose to go with DB, but they both still contact me on both sides."
Prior to being recruited by BYU, Fuller was familiar with BYU through LJ Martin. Martin, who is now BYU's starting running back, is a native of El Paso, Texas. "I didn’t know much," Fuller said on what he knew about the BYU football program. "Other than LJ Martin because I played against him and he is from my city."
On his official visit, Fuller is hoping to see what live at BYU would be like, admitting that it might be a bit of a "culture shock" compared to El Paso.
Fuller also has official visits scheduled to Texas Tech and Houston. Whether he ends up playing running back or safety, BYU would do very well to add him to the roster. He plays with physicality on both sides of the ball and he is athletic enough to play a variety of positions. On defense, he is a ball-hawking safety that seeks out contact. On offense, he is dangerous in the open field and he has the speed to take it the distance. You can watch his highlights here.