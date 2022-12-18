BYU wrapped up its 2022 season on Saturday night with a win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl. The win over SMU marked the end of the independence era as BYU will move on to bigger and better things in the Big 12 next season.

Today, let's look at some of the best individual performers of the 2022 season. The experts over at Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap of BYU's season and handed out grades. Here are the 10 highest-graded BYU football players of the 2022 season (minimum 100 snaps).

1. Blake Freeland - 91.0

Blake Freeland finished the season as one of the best tackles in college football. Freeland, who has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, will likely be drafted in the first two days of the NFL Draft next Spring.

Freeland received a pass-blocking grade of 91.8 which ranked second in the country behind only Peter Skoronski. His overall grade of 91.0 ranked second in the country - only Notre Dame's Joe Alto received a better grade (91.7).

Blake Freeland will go down as one of the best tackles in BYU history. In the last three seasons, Freeland played 1,129 pass-blocking snaps and allowed only one sack.

2. Puka Nacua - 89.8

Puka Nacua was electric nealry every time he touched the football in 2022. Nacua's first touch on the year came on a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Like Freeland, Nacua has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Credit: BYU Photo

Nacua finished with a receiving grade of 90.1 which ranked fourth in the country. He was the highest-graded wide receiver on the West coast.

3. Jaren Hall - 85.9

Credit: BYU Photo

Jaren Hall was consistently productive throughout the 2022 season. Hall finished with 3,171 passing yards for 31 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

It has been assumed that Hall would leave BYU for the NFL after this season. He has not announced his plans to enter the draft.

4. Kody Epps - 81.7

Kody Epps' season was cut short after he suffered an injury against Liberty. Prior to his injury, Epps was leading the Cougars in both receptions and receiving yards. Epps was downright dynamic this season when he was on the field - we will look back on his 2022 campaign as his breakout season.

Heading into 2023, Epps will be one of the cornerstones of the BYU offense.

5. Tyler Batty - 81.4

Tyler Batty was the highest-graded player on the BYU defense. Batty finished with only two sacks but he was credited with 22 quarterback hurries, a team high.

6. Gabe Jeudy-Lally - 79.1

Gabe Jeudy-Lally played a total of 658 snaps, the second most on the BYU defense behind only Ben Bywater (660). Juedy-Lally was one of the more consistent players across the four defensive categories: run defense, tackling, quarterback pressure, and coverage. He graded at least 75 or better in each category, the only defender to accomplish that feat.

7. Christopher Brooks - 79.0

Christopher Brooks finished the season as BYU's leading rusher. Brooks tallied 817 yards on 130 attempts, an average of 6.3 yards per carry. He also finished with six rushing touchdowns.

8. Micah Harper - 77.7

Micah Harper was one of the best players on the BYU defense in 2022 and his PFF grade confirms that. Harper was the second-best defender against the run according to Pro Football Focus. Harper finished with 62 total tackles, tied for second on the team.

9. Clark Barrington - 77.6

Left guard Clark Barrington was the second best offensive lineman on the team according to Pro Football Focus. Barrington appeared in all 13 games and games and played 856 snaps.

10. Blake Mangelson - 77.5

Walk-on Blake Mangelson was credited with 12 quarterback hurries and 2 batted passes in 2022. Mangelson showed that he has the potential to play a role in BYU's defense in the future.

