The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Loss to Notre Dame

On Saturday night, BYU's second-half surge was not enough to overcome a 25-6 deficit in a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 15 snaps played).

1. Kody Epps - 91.7

Kody Epps looked like the best offensive player on the field against Notre Dame. According to PFF, he was the best player on both sides of the ball by a wide margin. A 91.7 grade is a career high for the freshman out of California. He finished with 100 receiving yards on 4 receptions and 2 touchdowns. He was the only BYU wide receiver with more than one reception.

His ability to get open and rack up yards after the catch stands out - he leads BYU with 25 receptions this season. He is also closing in on Keanu Hill who leads BYU in receiving yards.

2. Ben Bywater - 75.9

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater racked up nine total tackles including a team high five stops against Notre Dame. Stops are defined as "tackles that constitute a 'failure' for the offense." Bywater played an integral role in BYU's stops in side its own 10 yard line.

3. Blake Freeland - 75.7

Blake Freeland was the only offensive lineman that cracked the top 10. He had a team high 85.5 pass blocking grade.

4. Tyler Batty - 74.0

Tyler Batty totaled three quarterback pressures including two hurries against Notre Dame. He also tallied five tackles including a tackle for loss.

5. Caden Haws - 71.0

Defensive lineman Caden Haws had three stops against Notre Dame. He also led all defensive lineman with six tackles.

6. Gabe Jeudy-Lally - 69.9

Gabe Jeudy-Lally received the highest grade of all players in the secondary. Jeudy-Lally had a critical tackle on a long run in the fourth quarter that would have been a touchdown. The Fighting Irish were forced to kick a field goal later in the drive.

7. D'Angelo Mandell - 69.3

Cornerback D'Angelo Mandell had the highest tackling grade in the secondary with 78.8.

8. John Nelson - 66.0

John Nelson tied Tyler Batty with three total pressures against Notre Dame. Nelson has emerged as a young star along BYU's defensive line.

9. Game Summers - 65.6

Prior to leaving the game with an injury, Gabe Summers had three total tackles.

10. Lopini Katoa - 64.6

Lopini Katoa is only the third offensive player to make our list. Katoa had 8 carries for 45 yards on Saturday. Katoa had a 20-yard run on 3rd & 18 deep in BYU territory. That drive ended with a touchdown and put BYU within one score. If BYU wins this game, this would have been a major reason why.

