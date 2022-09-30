Skip to main content

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win vs Utah State

On Thursday night, BYU took care of business in a 38-26 win over Utah State. Following the game, Pro Football Focus reviewed every snap and graded BYU's performance. Here are the 10 players that received the highest grades (minimum 15 snaps played).

1. Micah Harper - 86.2

Micah Harper has taken full advantage of his reps over the last two weeks. Harper led the Cougars in tackles with 10, one week after leading BYU in tackles against Wyoming. Harper was the best tackler on the defense according to PFF, receiving a 87.6 grade.

Harper also forced a Utah State fumble with a crafty tackle in the first half, and he dropped an interception in the second half. Harper has made his case to be the clear-cut starter at safety.

2. Harris LaChance - 80.3

Harris LaChance played his best game of the season and his best game since 2020 according to PFF. LaChance received the highest run blocking grade by a wide margin with an 81.6. The next highest grade was Blake Freeland with 70.3.

3. Kody Epps - 76.7

USATSI_19143620_168390393_lowres

Kody Epps played his best game in a BYU uniform. Epps tallied 5 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Coming into the game, Epps led all BYU receivers in receptions. However, his longest reception of the season was 17 yards. Against Utah State, Epps averaged 17.2 yards per reception with a long of 27.

4. Ethan Erickson - 76.7

USATSI_19143619_168390393_lowres

Backup tight end Ethan Erickson made the most of his opportunities filling in for Dallin Holker. Erickson played just 22 snaps and caught a touchdown pass - a back-shoulder pass from Jaren Hall. That was the first catch of Erickson's career at BYU.

Erickson's touchdown gave BYU a 24-17 lead.

5. Christopher Brooks - 76.0

USATSI_19143668_168390393_lowres
In the second half, Chris Brooks carried the ball 10 times. On those 10 carries, he racked up 92 yards for an average of 9.2 yards per carry. It appears that Brooks and Davis have emerged as BYU's top two options at running back.

6. Gabe Jeudy-Lally - 74.6

Gabe Jeudy-Lally tallied four tackles against the Aggies and he scored the highest coverage grade among the cornerbacks. Jeudy-Lally was called for targeting in the second half and will miss the first half against Notre Dame.

7. Ethan Slade - 74.4

Safety Ethan Slade, a walk-on from Orem High School, made an impression on the PFF analysts in 25 snaps played. He tallied six total tackles including one tackle for loss. He also had a pass breakup.

8. Jakob Robinson - 74.0

Jakob Robinson had two pass breakups and three tackles against his former team. Robinson played one year at Utah State before transferring to BYU last year.

9. Blake Freeland - 73.6

USATSI_19141490_168390393_lowres

Left tackle Blake Freeland is the second offensive lineman to make our list. Freeland received a pass blocking grade of 75.5.

10. Tyler Batty - 72.9

Tyler Batty led all defensive lineman with seven total tackles and two quarterback hits. He was also credited with four stops. Stops are defined as "tackles that constitute a 'failure' for the offense."

