The BYU Football Family Mourns the Death of OL Sione Veikoso

BYU announced that offensive lineman Sione Veikoso passed away in a tragic accident

On Friday evening, the BYU football program announced that BYU freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died in a tragic construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai'i. Various members of the BYU football program took to social media to mourn the death of Sione Veikoso and express their love for him and his family.

Tom Holmoe - BYU AD

"The BYU Football Family mourns the passing of our dear teammate and fellow Cougar, Sione Veikoso. May his family and friends feel our love and faith at this most sacred and difficult time. Peace be with you now and forever Sione." - BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe

Kalani Sitake - Head Coach

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso. His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!" - BYU head coach Kalani Sitake

Fesi Sitake - WR Coach

"I’m going to miss this young mans smile. I was blessed to know him. Life is precious. Remember to tell your loved ones often how much you love them. RIL Sione" - BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake

Jay Hill - BYU Defensive Coordinator

Gavin Fowler - BYU Graduate Assistant

Aisea Moa - BYU DL

Lisala Tai - BYU OL

"Speechless! We’d talk about our future here at the Y so many times. I love you and I miss you tokoua! This next season for you! Ofas bro!" - BYU offensive lineman Lisala Tai

Houston Heimuli - BYU FB

Masen Wake - BYU FB

Justin Anderson - BYU Director of Player Personnel

Lorenzo Fauatea - BYU DL

Joe Tukuafu - BYU OL

Max Tooley - BYU LB

Isaiah Perez - BYU DL

Joshua Singh - BYU DL

