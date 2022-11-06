The Top Performers from BYU's Upset Victory Over Boise State

On Saturday night, BYU went on the road and upset rival Boise State 31-28. The win over the Broncos put an end to BYU's four-game losing streak and put the Cougars back on the path to bowl eligibility. Here are our top performers from BYU's much-needed victory.

Puka Nacua - WR

Puka Nacua's game-winning catch against Boise State will go down as one of the best in BYU history. It wasn't just the go-ahead touchdown either, Nacua was the best player on the field all night long. He finished with 14 catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns. Nacua is the type of talent that doesn't come through Provo very often - Kalani Sitake called him one of the best players in college football after the game.

Jaren Hall - QB

Coming into this game, Boise State led the country in passing yards allowed, averaging only 134 passing yards allowed per game. That makes Jaren Hall's career-high 377 passing yards against Boise State all the more impressive.

Hall overcame a few costly interceptions in the first half on his way to 459 total yards and 4 total touchdowns. Hall's running ability completely changed the way Boise State had to defend BYU's offense. Hall was essentially perfect in the second half.

Hinckley Ropati - RB

Coming into this game, BYU reserve running back Hinckley Ropati had just one carry this season - a four-yard run against Notre Dame that resulted in a fumble. After three years in the program, Ropati only had five career carries in a BYU uniform.

Ropati exploded onto the scene against Boise State. Ropati had 110 total yards on 8 touches against the Broncos including a 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Jaren Hall. On his touchdown, Ropati benefitted from a perfect play call that was perfectly executed. However, he turned the play from good to great with his vision and ability to get into the endzone.

Ropati showed off his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and break tackles. Everyone will talk about his touchdown catch, and rightfully so, but Ropati also had a critical catch on a third down deep in Boise State territory on the first drive of the game. That third down conversion led to a BYU touchdown.

Micah Harper - DB

Micah Harper made some outstanding open-field tackles against Boise State. On a critical third down in the second half, he ate up a block allowing BYU's linebackers to clean up the play and get a critical stop. Harper has established himself as one of BYU's best players.

Keenan Pili - LB

BYU's defense didn't have a sack in October. Keenan Pili ended that streak late in the first half with a strip sack that put BYU in scoring position. Pili ended with a team-high six tackles.

BYU Offensive Line

BYU's offense line gave Jaren Hall time to throw and helped BYU run for 155 yards. Remember, Boise State allowed just 3(!) rushing yards last week against Colorado State.

As an offense, BYU racked up 532 total yards and the offensive line was a big part of that.

Aaron Roderick - OC

BYU offensive coordinator called a great game against of the nation's top defenses. Roderick put the ball in the hands of his best players, and he also drew up timely calls like the screen passes to Hinckley Ropati. He also deserves credit for calling timely quarterback run plays.

BYU continued to struggle in short-yardage situations against Boise State, but the narrative would be different in Lopini Katoa's run would have been correctly called a touchdown to end the first half.

Most importantly, Roderick was able to make adjustments in the second half. The Cougars scored on every drive in the second half and put up 24 points.

Tyler Batty - DL

Tyler Batty was in on the Keenan Pili sack. Batty finished with five total tackles.

Lopini Katoa - RB

Lopini Katoa deserves a lot of credit for his role on Saturday night. Katoa helped BYU establish the run game in the first half and he finished with 67 total yards.

