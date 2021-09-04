September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona

BYU kicks off its 2021 season against Arizona on Saturday night
Author:

After an eventful offseason, BYU kicks off its 2021 season against Arizona. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over Arizona.

1. Protect Jaren Hall

Hall, Jaren 21FTB PRAC 8-6 217

If you haven't heard by now, new Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown is known for his aggressive defensive style. So aggressive, in fact, that "Doctor Blitz" is his nickname.

Protecting Jaren Hall is paramount for BYU's success against Arizona and BYU's success this season. 

Arizona's aggressive defense also makes them vulnerable to explosive plays. If the Cougars give Jaren Hall time, expect multiple chunk plays.

2. Red zone efficiency on both ends

BYU's defensive style forces opposing teams to methodically execute small-yardage plays to move the ball down field and score. BYU will bend at times, but they can't consistently break. If BYU's defense can force field goals, the Cougars will have a great chance to leave Las Vegas with a win.

BYU's offense took many steps forward last season. Statistically speaking, red zone efficiency was the most notable area of improvement. BYU went from #120 in red zone efficiency in 2019 to #19  in 2020. Like last season, BYU needs to take advantage of its opportunities in the red zone against the Wildcats.

3. Limit turnovers

BYU is favored against Arizona. If Arizona is going to complete the upset, they need to force some turnovers and create opportunities for their offense. If BYU protects the football, I like their chances against Arizona.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_11178861_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU-Arizona

BYU takes on Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday night

Hall, Jaren 21FTB PRAC 8-6 217

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona

BYU kicks off its 2021 season against Arizona on Saturday night

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

What Could BYU's 2022 Schedule Look Like as Big 12 Member?

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, BYU could join the Big 12 as early as 2022

USATSI_13683311_168390393_lowres

Report: BYU Could Play in Big 12 as Early as 2022

BYU could receiving a Big 12 invite in September according to Brett McMurphy

USATSI_16405159_168390393_lowres

Report: Big 12 Expansion Could 'Move Faster Than Initially Anticipated'

USATSI_16603496_168390393_lowres

Zach Wilson has been 'Everything the Jets Hoped For' According to GM Joe Douglas

Zach Wilson is living up to the Jets' expectations thus far

USATSI_11178829_168390393_lowres

Series History: BYU vs Arizona

BYU will take on Arizona for the 25th time in program history

Chaz Ah You

BYU Wraps Up Fall Camp with Team Activities

Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind that scenes as the Cougars wrap up 2021 fall camp.