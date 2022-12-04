Skip to main content

Three Things to Know About BYU vs SMU in the New Mexico Bowl

BYU will officially play SMU in the New Mexico Bowl

On Sunday, the BYU football program announced that it will take on SMU in the New Mexico Bowl. Here are three things to know about the New Mexico Bowl. 

1. The History

The first New Mexico bowl was played in 2006 between San Jose State and New Mexico. The New Mexico bowl trophy is a Native American clay pot that is "meticulously handcrafted by artists Marcellus and Elizabeth Media from the Zia Pueblo. The 20-inch bowl-shaped pottery features the iconic Zia sun symbol and images of football players, a deer, mountain lion, buffalo and eagle."

The New Mexico Bowl is always one of the first bowls of the bowl season. This year, it is the fourth bowl game of the bowl season. The payout is reported to be $1,050,000.

This will be BYU's second appearance in the New Mexico Bowl. The first appearance came in 2010 when BYU beat UTEP 52-24.

2. How to Watch

USATSI_19512771_168390393_lowres

The New Mexico Bowl between BYU and SMU will kick off in just under two weeks on December 17, 2022. The game will be televised on ESPN and will start at 12:15 PM MDT.

3. BYU-SMU Series History

BYU is 3-0 all time against SMU. The last time BYU played SMU was in 1997 when the Cougars won a low-scoring 19-16 game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The most iconic game of this series came in the 1980 Holiday Bowl. BYU trailed SMU by 20 points in the fourth quarter before rallying and scoring 21 points in the final 2:33 of the game. BYU's last touchdown was a game-winning Jim McMahon Hail Mary on the last play of the game.

That game was later nicknamed the "Miracle Bowl".

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

Fennegan, Cade 22FTB PRAC 8-4 178
Football

Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Quarterback Jacob Conover to Enter the Transfer Portal

Conover spent the last three year’s as BYU’s backup quarterback

By Casey Lundquist
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Recruiting

BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin

BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497522_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Westminster

The Cougars are back in Utah for a neutral site game against Westminster

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres
Football

Where the Experts Think BYU Will Go Bowling

BYU will find out its bowl destination in the coming days

By Casey Lundquist
byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki
Football

BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down

Tuiaki was BYU's defensive coordinator for seven seasons

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19511565_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: What to Watch For Now That the Regular Season is Over

Four storylines to follow now that the regular season is over

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19512774_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake Provides an Update on Jaren Hall's Injury

Starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Stanford and did not return

By Casey Lundquist