    • November 28, 2021
    Top Performers from No. 13 BYU's Win Over USC

    BYU improved to 5-0 over the PAC-12 with a win at USC
    BYU improved to 5-0 over the PAC-12 with a 35-31 win at USC on Saturday. The Cougars stopped the Trojans on fourth down deep in their own territory to pull out the victory. Here were the top performers from BYU's victory over USC.

    1. Kaleb Hayes

    Oregon State transfer Kaleb Hayes emerged as one of BYU's best defenders this season. He was excellent against USC. 

    Hayes was credited with three pass breakups against the Trojans, but it was his performance in the fourth quarter that stood out. Hayes had a critical PBU on BYU's three-and-out that gave the Cougars an opportunity to retake the lead. 

    On the final drive of the game, Hayes was targeted three times. On the first target, he broke up a Jaxson Dart pass that saved a touchdown. On the next play, he was in perfect position and forced Dart to throw the ball into a tight window. The pass fell incomplete.

    He was also the man in coverage on the final play of the game. Hayes read the slant route and broke in time to make the game-winning tackle.

    2. Max Tooley

    From the very first drive of the game, Max Tooley jumped off the screen. Tooley finished with a career high 13 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss. He was also credited with a pass breakup.

    Read More

    3. Tyler Allgeier

    BYU football vs USC Tyler Allgeier

    Apart from some ball security issues, Tyler Allgeier was excellent against USC. BYU's star running back finished with 111 yards on 21 carries (5.3 ypc average) and 2 touchdowns.

    4. Jackson McChesney

    USATSI_17247504_168390393_lowres

    BYU was trailing USC 31-28 late in the fourth quarter when Jackson McChesney came in for Tyler Allgeier. On McChesney's first carry, he picked up a critical first down in the redzone. On the subsequent play, he ran for seven yards to move the Cougars inside the Trojan 10 yard-line. 

    On the next play, McChesney dragged a few USC defenders into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown.

    Those were McChesney's only carries of the game, and they couldn't have come in a more critical moment.

     

