September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Top Performers in BYU's 24-16 Victory Over Arizona

Author:

BYU kicked off its season with a 24-16 victory over Arizona in Las Vegas. Here were the top performers on Saturday night.

Neil Pau'u

USATSI_16692360_168390393_lowres

Neil Pau'u had 8 receptions for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns against Arizona. He also made the play of the night: a 67-yard touchdown reception off a perfectly-thrown pass from Jaren Hall.

Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier was effective on almost every touch. The star running back ran for 94 yards on 17 carries. He also scored the first touchdown of the season:

Jaren Hall

After a bumpy start, Jaren Hall was 8/9 for 137 yards and one touchdown in the second quarter. Hall was poised throughout the game - he threw two touchdowns and no interceptions. 

Offensive Line

Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown is known as "Dr. Blitz". BYU's offensive line handled the blitz well all night long. The Cougars allowed only one sack and it came on a slow-developing play.

Keenan Pili

Pili was all over the field on Saturday night. He had 17 total tackles, the most since Sione Takitaki in the 2018 Idaho Potato Bowl. He also had one sack and one TFL.

Chaz Ah You

Ah You started the game at strong safety, he completely changed BYU's defense when he was on the field. He accrued nine total tackles, including an open-field tackle in the red zone that saved a touchdown.

Pass Rushers

BYU tallied four sacks from four different players against Arizona. Keenan Pili, Payton Wilgar, Tyler Batty, and Uriah Leiataua recorded one sack a piece. Most importantly, three of BYU's four sacks came on third down. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki deserves a ton of credit for dialing up the right blitzes at the right times.

USATSI_16692360_168390393_lowres

Top Performers in BYU's 24-16 Victory Over Arizona

USATSI_16692358_168390393_lowres

BYU Holds on to Beat Arizona in Season Opener

BYU kicked off its 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona on Saturday night

21FTB PRAC 8-14 292B

Cougs Daily Staff Predicts BYU-Arizona

Our staff locks in their picks for BYU-Arizona

USATSI_15352083_168390393_lowres

BYU-Arizona Preview and Prediction

Get to know foe Arizona ahead of BYUs opening match up in Las Vegas

USATSI_11178861_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU-Arizona

BYU takes on Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday night

Hall, Jaren 21FTB PRAC 8-6 217

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona

BYU kicks off its 2021 season against Arizona on Saturday night

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

What Could BYU's 2022 Schedule Look Like as Big 12 Member?

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, BYU could join the Big 12 as early as 2022

USATSI_13683311_168390393_lowres

Report: BYU Could Play in Big 12 as Early as 2022

BYU could receiving a Big 12 invite in September according to Brett McMurphy