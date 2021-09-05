Top Performers in BYU's 24-16 Victory Over Arizona

BYU kicked off its season with a 24-16 victory over Arizona in Las Vegas. Here were the top performers on Saturday night.

Neil Pau'u

Neil Pau'u had 8 receptions for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns against Arizona. He also made the play of the night: a 67-yard touchdown reception off a perfectly-thrown pass from Jaren Hall.

Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier was effective on almost every touch. The star running back ran for 94 yards on 17 carries. He also scored the first touchdown of the season:

Jaren Hall

After a bumpy start, Jaren Hall was 8/9 for 137 yards and one touchdown in the second quarter. Hall was poised throughout the game - he threw two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Offensive Line

Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown is known as "Dr. Blitz". BYU's offensive line handled the blitz well all night long. The Cougars allowed only one sack and it came on a slow-developing play.

Keenan Pili

Pili was all over the field on Saturday night. He had 17 total tackles, the most since Sione Takitaki in the 2018 Idaho Potato Bowl. He also had one sack and one TFL.

Chaz Ah You

Ah You started the game at strong safety, he completely changed BYU's defense when he was on the field. He accrued nine total tackles, including an open-field tackle in the red zone that saved a touchdown.

Pass Rushers

BYU tallied four sacks from four different players against Arizona. Keenan Pili, Payton Wilgar, Tyler Batty, and Uriah Leiataua recorded one sack a piece. Most importantly, three of BYU's four sacks came on third down. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki deserves a ton of credit for dialing up the right blitzes at the right times.