Top Four Performers in BYU's 21-19 Victory Over Washington State

For the first time in program history, BYU has beaten four power five programs in the same season. On Saturday afternoon, BYU grinded out a 21-19 victory over Washington State. With the win, BYU improved to 6-2 on the season and 4-0 against the PAC-12. Below are the top four performers from BYU's 21-19 victory over Washington State.

1. Tyler Allgeier

This one was easy. Allgeier played one of his best games as a BYU Cougar. Allgeier finished with 191 rushing yards on 32 carries. Most important, were his efforts to close out the game on the final drive.

With 4:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, BYU got the ball with a 21-19 lead. On the ensuing drive, BYU handed the ball to Allgeier on every play, and Washington State had no answer for Allgeier's physicality. Allgeier ran for 41 yards on the final drive and three first downs to seal the victory.

2. Malik Moore

During the first two WSU drives of the game, BYU's defense was struggling to stop the Cougars' run-and-shoot attack. That was until a Malik Moore interception in the end zone gave BYU its first defensive stop of the game.

Most fans will remember Moore's two dropped interceptions in the second half, and so will Moore. He even took to social media to joke about the two drops after the game.

While it certainly would have helped the Cougars' chances had Moore reeled in one of those two interceptions, Moore still deserves a lot of credit for putting himself in position on those plays. On the first drop, Moore's PBU saved a touchdown.

3. Neil Pau'u

Neil Pau'u led BYU in receiving with 70 yards on 6 receptions. His most important play came on a 3rd & 5 deep in Washington State territory. BYU threw a short pass to Pau'u in the backfield, and he made a few guys miss to get a critical first down. BYU would go on to score later in the drive.

An underrated part of Pau'u's game is his ability to impact the game by making critical blocks in the run game. Pau'u impacted the running game once again on Saturday against Washington State.

4. Connor Pay

When starting center James Empey went down with a lower-body injury, freshman Connor Pay came in as his replacement. The transition from Empey to Pay was quite seamless. With Pay at center, BYU continued to move the ball on the ground.