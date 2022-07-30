Tracking the Latest College Football Conference Realignment Rumors

Last month, USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten sending a shockwave across the college football landscape. Following the move, conference realignment news and rumors have surfaced seemingly every other day. It can be difficult to keep up with all the credible and ever-changing rumors, so we've created a one-stop shop for conference realignment news and rumors.

This article is in chronological order but is ordered from newest to latest. In other words, the latest news is at the top. You can come back to this article later to check if more rumors have surfaced - this article will be updated.

All Eyes on the Big Ten TV Deal

7/29/22 | ESPN's Adam Rittenberg

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg joined a radio station in Alabama and reported that the Big Ten will likely finalize its TV deal by August 15th. And when it does, it could trigger the next round of expansion. "The Big Ten is going to finalize its media rights agreement most likely by August 15th as far as an announcement," Rittenberg said. "Then you'll probably see some more real action involving expansion."

The Big Ten has reportedly been evaluating Cal, Stanford, Washington, and Oregon.

Big 12 Revenue Projections

7/29/22 | CBS Sports

On the heels of George Kliavkoff's comments that "No PAC-12 schools will be joining the Big 12," Dennis Dodd reported that the Big 12 was feeling a "superior advantage" over the PAC-12.

"I've been able to learn this morning that the Big 12 now thinks it has a superior advantage over what's left in the PAC-12 in terms of media rights annually that they would earn per school," Dodd said. "I've already reported that the remaining PAC-12 schools could earn $21 million per year up to a very max of $30 million per year. That's where the number really starts for the Big 12, and I got an indication that [the Big 12] is not really sitting on 12." You can listen to Dodd's full interview below.

PAC-12 Eyeing Short-term TV Deal

7/29/22 | ESPN

Pete Thamel, which corroborated earlier reports, indicated that remaining PAC-12 powers Oregon and Washington would require a short-term TV deal before signing a grant of rights. That would allow them to leave for the Big Ten if an invitation came in the future.

USC Opposed PAC-12 Expansion Last Year

7/29/22 | LA Times

The LA Times reported that USC president Carol Fult "shut down" PAC-12 expansion conversations last Summer. If the PAC-12 would have expanded last year, it would be in a much safer position today.

PAC-12, ACC Partnership Still on the Table

7/29/22 | Sports Illustrated

In an article about PAC-12 media days, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that a PAC-12, ACC parntnership is still being discussed, even though earlier reports doubted the financial benefits of such a partnership.

"For instance, the Pac-12 is in discussions with the ACC about a scheduling and network partnership that involves ESPN, something SI reported earlier this summer and an agreement that is still very much alive, Pac-12 and ACC officials say. Many have their doubts if such a move is worthwhile." - Ross Dellenger

PAC-12 Media Days

7/29/22 | PAC-12

During PAC-12 media days, commission George Kliavkoff took direct shots at the Big 12 for trying to "destabilize" his conference.

Kliavkoff said later. “I understand why they’re doing it, when you look at the relative media value between the two conferences. I get why they’re scared.” He also added, "Let's be very clear. No Pac-12 school is joining the Big 12."

Big Ten Media Days, Expansion Options

7/26/22 | CBS Sports

During Big Ten media days, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said further expansion is possible. One day later, Dennis Dodd reported that the Big Ten was "evaluating the worthiness of adding Cal, Oregon, Stanford and Washington from the Pac-12 to expand its conference to at least 20 teams."

The same report indicated that the Big 12 was focusing on Arizona. "The Big 12 is also zeroing on westward expansion with Arizona, at least, according to sources. There is no indication if Arizona State would follow, though CBS Sports previously reported that ASU, Colorado and Utah were the Big 12's targets. San Diego State is in play for both the Pac-12 and Big 12, sources indicate."

PAC-12 TV Revenue Projections

7/25/22 | Wildcat Authority

Jason Scheer of WilcatAuthority.com reported that the PAC-12 schools were offered $24.5M per year in the initial offer from ESPN.

Big 12, PAC-12 Partnership Stalls

7/18/22 | ESPN

Pete Thamel broke the news that the Big 12 and PAC-12 were in conversations surrounding a partnership, and that those conversations had stalled.

"Talks about a partnership between the Big 12 and the Pac-12, which had been discussed extensively the past two weeks, have officially ended, sources told ESPN. Officials from the Big 12 told Pac-12 officials on Monday that they're no longer interested in exploring the partnership, sources said. A Big 12 source said that the deal didn't work for the conference for "a multitude of reasons," which included the fact that any potential deal wouldn't have driven much revenue for the league. "It just didn't work," the source said." - Pete Thamel, ESPN

Big 12 Linked to NBC

7/18/22 | CBS Sports

In an effort to stay independent, Notre Dame is targeting a $75 million annual media rights deal with NBC according to Dennis Dodd.

"For NBC to feel comfortable raising Notre Dame's valuation to such a level, it is seeking 'shoulder programming' (in this case, games played before and/or after Notre Dame's contests) from a Power Five conference to enhance its college football coverage. When such a move had been speculated previously, the Big Ten was the conference mentioned most often as a target. However, the Big 12 has emerged as a strong option to fill NBC's shoulder programming needs." - Dennis Dodd

Big 12 is 'Open for Business'

7/13/22 | Big 12 Media Days

As expected, the media asked the new Big 12 commissioner about conference expansion and the Big 12's reported pursuit of PAC-12 schools. "I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls," Yormark said. "Nothing is imminent, but we're working hard to make sure the Big 12 is positioned in the best possible way."

Yormark's response came on the heels of his opening statement, where he said the Big 12 "is open for business." Yormark continued, "We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference."

Phil Knight Hits the Phones

7/9/22 | CBS Sports

According to a report by CBS Sports, Oregon super donor and Nike founder Phil Knight was reportedly cold-calling to get Oregon in the Big Ten or SEC.

Oregon-Washington Demands

7/8/22 | Seattle Times

The Seattle Times reported that the Washington Huskies would "demand a larger share of the revenue pot, while accepting a short-term contract which would provide the flexibility to eventually leave" if they stayed in the PAC-12. Reports later surfaced that Oregon would come to the table with the same demands.

Skepticism Surrounding Viability of PAC-12, ACC Partnership

7/8/22 | ESPN

Just two days after reports surfaced that the PAC-12 and the ACC were exploring a mutually beneficial relationship, financial skepticism ensued. "That's where there's some bottom-line skepticism," Pete Thamel said on the financial potential of the financial potential rumored partnership. "If the number crunching on the ACC arrangement with the Pac-12 come back underwhelming financially -- and that's the expectation -- things could potentially go from collegial to predatory in a number of directions."

Big 12 Expansion 'Overstated'

7/8/22 | ESPN

A few days after multiple reports indicated that the Big 12 was in "serious" and "deep discussions" with PAC-12 schools, Pete Thamel reported that those discussions were "overstated."

"The extent of the Big 12's discussions with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were overstated in reports this week. But there's certainly been back channel conversations and interest, as new commissioner Brett Yormark has followed through on his vow to be aggressive. A commissioner can only be as aggressive as his pocketbook, and that's where the next step comes." - Pete Thamel, ESPN

ACC, PAC-12 Discuss Partnership

7/6/22 | Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde report that "Officials from the ACC and Pac-12 are discussing a broadcasting partnership with ESPN that would bring together the two Power 5 leagues from opposite coasts for a mutually beneficial relationship...The proposal, still in its infancy, heavily involves the ESPN-owned ACC Network."

Big 12 in 'Serious Talks' with PAC-12 Schools

7/6/22 | The Athletic

One day after Dennis Dodd reported that the Big 12 was in 'deep discussions' with PAC-12 schools, The Athletic confirmed that report, saying the "The league is having 'serious' talks with six Pac-12 schools — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington — and is determined to move quickly."

Big 12 in 'Deep Discussions' to Add PAC-12 Schools

7/5/22 | CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd reported that the "Big 12 is involved in deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs as a way to shore up its membership in the wake of the USC and UCLA defection to the Big Ten...At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out."

The four core teams, mentioned in various reports, that the Big 12 is considering are Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. The report by Dodd indicates that Oregon and Washington could also be added, "as more realignment continues to shake out."

PAC-12 Opens Media Negotiation

7/5/22 | PAC-12 Conference

In an effort to slow down the realignment feeding frenzy, the PAC-12 opened its media rights negotiations earlier than anticipated. The negotiations would begin with an exclusive 30-day window with ESPN and Fox.

Big Ten Waiting on Notre Dame

7/1/22 | CBS Sports

Oregon and Washington immediately inquired about moving to the Big Ten following the moves of USC and UCLA. They were told that the Big Ten was standing pat as it waited on a decision from Notre Dame according to Dennis Dodd.

PAC-12 Explores Expansion

7/1/22 | PAC-12 Conference

The day after the shocking news, the PAC-12 announces it will "explore all expansion options."

USC & UCLA Leave for the Big Ten

6/30/22 | San Jose Mercury News

Rumors leak that USC and UCLA are leaving for the Big Ten. Those rumors were immediately confirmed when USC and UCLA were voted into the Big Ten on the same day sending the rest of the PAC-12 into a panic.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI