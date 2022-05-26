TV Plans and Game Times Announced for Nine Games on BYU's 2022 Schedule
On Thursday, BYU announced the broadcast plans and kickoff times for nine 2022 games. So far, BYU is scheduled to play 10 games on national television. TV Details and game times are outlined below.
Saturday September 3rd @ USF
Time: 2:00 MT
TV: ESPNU
BYU's opener at USF will be a hot afternoon game televised on ESPNU.
Saturday September 10th vs Baylor
Time: 8:15 MT
TV: ESPN
A preview of a future Big 12 matchup, BYU-Baylor will fill up the last ESPN slot of the day.
Saturday September 17th @ Oregon
Time: 1:30 MT
TV: FOX
BYU's first trip to Oregon since the 90's will get the afternoon slot on FOX
Saturday September 24th vs Wyoming
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)
The kick off time is to be determined, but BYU's home game against Wyoming will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.
Thursday September 29th vs Utah State
Time: 6:00 MT
TV: ESPN
The Battle for the Wagon Wheel will be a Thursday night game featured on ESPN.
Saturday October 8th vs Notre Dame
Time: 5:30 MT
TV: ESPNU
As previously announced, BYU and Notre Dame will kick off at 5:30 PM MT on NBC.
Saturday October 15th vs Arkansas
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN Networks
Saturday October 22nd @ Liberty
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Friday October 28th vs East Carolina
Time: 6:00 MT
TV: ESPN2
Saturday November 5th @ Boise State
Time: TBD
TV: Fox, FS1 or FS2
Saturday November 19th vs Utah Tech
Time: 1:30 MT
TV: BYUtv & ESPN3
Saturday November 26th @ Stanford
Time: TBD
TV: TBD