TV Plans and Game Times Announced for Nine Games on BYU's 2022 Schedule

BYU has 10 games scheduled to be aired on national television

On Thursday, BYU announced the broadcast plans and kickoff times for nine 2022 games. So far, BYU is scheduled to play 10 games on national television. TV Details and game times are outlined below.

2022 Schedule Broadcast Detilas

Saturday September 3rd @ USF

Time: 2:00 MT

TV: ESPNU

BYU's opener at USF will be a hot afternoon game televised on ESPNU.

Saturday September 10th vs Baylor

Malik Moore vs Baylor

Time: 8:15 MT

TV: ESPN

A preview of a future Big 12 matchup, BYU-Baylor will fill up the last ESPN slot of the day.

Saturday September 17th @ Oregon

Time: 1:30 MT

TV: FOX

BYU's first trip to Oregon since the 90's will get the afternoon slot on FOX

Saturday September 24th vs Wyoming

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU)

The kick off time is to be determined, but BYU's home game against Wyoming will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

Thursday September 29th vs Utah State

Time: 6:00 MT

TV: ESPN

The Battle for the Wagon Wheel will be a Thursday night game featured on ESPN.

Saturday October 8th vs Notre Dame 

Time: 5:30 MT

TV: ESPNU

As previously announced, BYU and Notre Dame will kick off at 5:30 PM MT on NBC.

Saturday October 15th vs Arkansas

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN Networks

Saturday October 22nd @ Liberty

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

Friday October 28th vs East Carolina

Time: 6:00 MT

TV: ESPN2

Saturday November 5th @ Boise State

Time: TBD

TV: Fox, FS1 or FS2

Saturday November 19th vs Utah Tech

Time: 1:30 MT

TV: BYUtv & ESPN3

Saturday November 26th @ Stanford

Time: TBD

TV: TBD

