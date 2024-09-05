Two BYU Cornerbacks Have Changed Their Jersey Numbers
After linebacker Ben Bywater announced his retirement from BYU football, the number 2 jersey became available. Bywater wore the number 2 from 2022-2023. Bywater's retirement sparked jersey number changes for two BYU defensive backs just before the season opener.
BYU cornerback Mory Bamba requested to change his jersey from 19 to 2. Then, fellow BYU cornerback Marque Collins, who wore number 2 during his time at Weber State, asked Mory if he could take number 2 instead. Mory agreed, so Marque Collins changed his number from 4 to 2 and Mory Bamba took number 4 instead of number 19.
In other words, Marque Collins wore number 4 during Fall camp. Now he is wearing number 2. Mory Bamba wore 19 throughout Fall camp. Now he is wearing number 4.
Marque Collins and Mory Bamba were competing for the same starting cornerback job throughout Fall camp. Collins got the starting nod against the Salukis and Bamba did not play. In fact, Bamba was not dressed. He was seen wearing a walking boot on the sidelines. His injury status for Friday's game against SMU has not been announced.
Collins played well in his first game in a BYU uniform. He was targeted four times in coverage. He allowed only one reception out of four targets and he allowed only five receiving yards. He also had one PBU and one tackle.