Watch: BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Throws Long Touchdown to Chase Roberts

A perfect pass to Chase Roberts was the highlight of BYU's practice on Monday
Roberts, Chase 22FTB PRAC 8-8 181

On Monday, BYU wrapped up its fourth practice of Fall camp. During a brief portion of practice viewed by the media, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall threw a long touchdown pass to redshirt freshman Chase Roberts. You can watch the video below.

Roberts was an Under Armour All-American when he signed with BYU as part of the 2019 signing class out of American Fork High School. Roberts is a name to watch this season, and he has the potential to put together a breakout freshman campaign. He was listed as a backup at wide receiver after Spring camp and he is going to play an important role in BYU's offense this season.

Aarond Roderick Shouts Out Kingsley Suamataia 

Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamataia is competing for one of the starting tackle jobs. Suamataia was listed as a co-starter at both left tackle and right tackle coming out of Spring. Roderick was asked about Suamataia and he gave a glowing review. 

Suamataia, Kinglsey 22FTB PRAC 8-8 138

“Freakish athleticism. I’ve never seen anything like it," Roderick said. "He’s the best athlete I’ve ever seen on the offensive line. Very talented guy.”

BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk was also asked about Suamataia. “Kingsley's doing a real good job," Funk said. "He's right in the thick of things. He plays right, he plays left, he could start at either position. He's running well, is physical and in good shape and he's lost a little bit of weight. But he's still got to work on some of the nuances that you can't pick up in a spring camp and come from more and more reps.”

