Watch: Highlights from BYU's Practice on Tuesday

BYU enters its third week of Fall camp
Brayden Cosper

The college football season is inching closer, and BYU is in its third week of 2022 Fall camp. On Tuesday, BYU Athletics released highlights from Tuesday's practice. You can watch the highlights below.

  1. 0:00 QB Jaren Hall finds WR Brayden Cosper for a first down
  2. 0:06 RB Jackson McChesney on the carry - he was met by multiple defenders at the line of scrimmage
  3.  0:12 QB Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass, defended by Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally
  4. 0:18 QB Jacob Conover throws a slant to Hobbs Nyberg
  5. 0:22 RB Lopini Katoa on the carry, first met by Caden Haws
  6. 0:29 RB Lopini Katoa on the carry, first met by Caden Haws
  7. 0:33 RB Lopini Katoa on the carry, first met by Payton Wilgar
  8.  0:41 QB Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass intended for Lane Lune, Keenan Pili was in coverage
  9. 0:48 QB Cade Fennegan completes a short pass to Lopini Katoa who was met immediately by Max Tooley
  10. 0:52 QB Jaren Hall finds Ethan Erickson
  11. 1:00 QB Nick Billoups finds true freshman WR Parker Kingston
  12. 1:05 QB Nick Billoups finds Brayden Cosper in the endzone
  13.  1:11 QB Jaren Hall throws a screen pass to Lopini Katoa
  14. 1:18 QB Jaren Hall on the keeper, first met by Josh Larsen
  15. 1:24 QB Jaren Hall finds Christopher Brooks out of the backfield
  16. 1:29 QB Jacob Conover finds Brayden Cosper for a touchdown
  17. 1:36 QB Jacob Conover hands off to Miles Davis
  18. 1:44 RB Christopher Brooks on the carry, met by Tyler Batty
  19. 1:53 Jaren Hall hands the ball off to Christopher Brooks
  20. 1:59 Miles Davis on the carry, met in the backfield by Fisher Jackson
  21. 2:06 Miles Davis on the carry, first met by Gabe Summers
