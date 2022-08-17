Watch: Highlights from BYU's Practice on Tuesday
BYU enters its third week of Fall camp
The college football season is inching closer, and BYU is in its third week of 2022 Fall camp. On Tuesday, BYU Athletics released highlights from Tuesday's practice. You can watch the highlights below.
- 0:00 QB Jaren Hall finds WR Brayden Cosper for a first down
- 0:06 RB Jackson McChesney on the carry - he was met by multiple defenders at the line of scrimmage
- 0:12 QB Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass, defended by Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- 0:18 QB Jacob Conover throws a slant to Hobbs Nyberg
- 0:22 RB Lopini Katoa on the carry, first met by Caden Haws
- 0:29 RB Lopini Katoa on the carry, first met by Caden Haws
- 0:33 RB Lopini Katoa on the carry, first met by Payton Wilgar
- 0:41 QB Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass intended for Lane Lune, Keenan Pili was in coverage
- 0:48 QB Cade Fennegan completes a short pass to Lopini Katoa who was met immediately by Max Tooley
- 0:52 QB Jaren Hall finds Ethan Erickson
- 1:00 QB Nick Billoups finds true freshman WR Parker Kingston
- 1:05 QB Nick Billoups finds Brayden Cosper in the endzone
- 1:11 QB Jaren Hall throws a screen pass to Lopini Katoa
- 1:18 QB Jaren Hall on the keeper, first met by Josh Larsen
- 1:24 QB Jaren Hall finds Christopher Brooks out of the backfield
- 1:29 QB Jacob Conover finds Brayden Cosper for a touchdown
- 1:36 QB Jacob Conover hands off to Miles Davis
- 1:44 RB Christopher Brooks on the carry, met by Tyler Batty
- 1:53 Jaren Hall hands the ball off to Christopher Brooks
- 1:59 Miles Davis on the carry, met in the backfield by Fisher Jackson
- 2:06 Miles Davis on the carry, first met by Gabe Summers
