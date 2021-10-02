Utah State Student Section Throws Garbage at BYU Sideline, BYU Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate Win

Utah State put the opposing team next to their student section for the first time ever

Despite multiple injuries at key positions, #13 BYU traveled to Logan and took care of Utah State 34-20 on Friday night. Utah State, who views BYU as a bitter rival, decided to move BYU to the home sideline next to the USU student section. According to the broadcast, tt was the first time in Utah State history that the opposing team had been moved to that sideline.

What could go wrong, right?

We are left to imagine what the scene would have looked like had the Aggies had pulled off the upset and stormed the field. Again, what could go wrong?

When the clock was winding down and BYU was in victory formation, the Utah State student section began throwing bottles and trash at the BYU sideline.

Given the design of Maverick Stadium, the students were only a few yards from the BYU bench. The result, while unfortunate, is far from surprising considering the circumstances.

BYU Players React to 5-0 Start

For the first time in consecutive seasons, BYU is 5-0. Following the game, the players took to social media to celebrate the fifth win of the season.

Kicker Jake Oldroyd even referenced the long-running Ogden joke.

BYU defensive back Caleb Christensen, a Cache Valley native, might have crossed a line when he went after the famous Aggie ice cream.

BYU returns home next week to take on Boise State. That game will kick off at 1:30 PM MST and it will be televised on either ESPN or ABC.

