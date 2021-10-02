October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Utah State Student Section Throws Garbage at BYU Sideline, BYU Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate Win

Utah State put the opposing team next to their student section for the first time ever
Author:
USATSI_16869133_168390393_lowres

Despite multiple injuries at key positions, #13 BYU traveled to Logan and took care of Utah State 34-20 on Friday night. Utah State, who views BYU as a bitter rival, decided to move BYU to the home sideline next to the USU student section. According to the broadcast, tt was the first time in Utah State history that the opposing team had been moved to that sideline. 

What could go wrong, right?

We are left to imagine what the scene would have looked like had the Aggies had pulled off the upset and stormed the field. Again, what could go wrong?

When the clock was winding down and BYU was in victory formation, the Utah State student section began throwing bottles and trash at the BYU sideline.

Given the design of Maverick Stadium, the students were only a few yards from the BYU bench. The result, while unfortunate, is far from surprising considering the circumstances. 

BYU Players React to 5-0 Start

For the first time in consecutive seasons, BYU is 5-0. Following the game, the players took to social media to celebrate the fifth win of the season.

Kicker Jake Oldroyd even referenced the long-running Ogden joke.

BYU defensive back Caleb Christensen, a Cache Valley native, might have crossed a line when he went after the famous Aggie ice cream.

BYU returns home next week to take on Boise State. That game will kick off at 1:30 PM MST and it will be televised on either ESPN or ABC.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_16869133_168390393_lowres

Utah State Student Section Throws Garbage at BYU Sideline, BYU Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate Win

Utah State put the opposing team next to their student section for the first time ever

1 minute ago
USATSI_16869138_168390393_lowres

Top Performers in BYU's Victory Over Utah State

#13 BYU held on to beat Utah State 34-20

51 minutes ago
Baylor Romney vs USF

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against Utah State, Baylor Romney to Start

For the second consecutive week, Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU

6 hours ago
Baylor Romney vs USF

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to #13 BYU vs Utah State

Don't have CBS Sports Network? Sign up for a free 7-day trial on Fubotv

10 hours ago
USATSI_16784098_168390393_lowres

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Utah State

Three key ingredients to a BYU win over in-state rival Utah State

13 hours ago
Cody Hagen

Four-Star Wide Receiver Cody Hagen Commits to BYU

Hagen is one of the top prospects in the state of Utah

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16784186_168390393_lowres

Where BYU Can Move Up in the AP Poll: Week Five

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll

Sep 29, 2021
Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

The Ten Players Highest-Graded Players Through Four Games

The ten players with the highest grades according to Pro Football Focus

Sep 29, 2021