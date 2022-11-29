Where the Experts Think BYU Will Go Bowling
The regular season is over and BYU is waiting for its bowl assignment. The Cougars won't have to wait long, official bowl invitations will be extended this weekend. Here are the latest bowl projections for BYU from the national analysts.
Bowl Projections for BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Opponent: Coastal Carolina
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 6
BYU would have an opportunity to avenge the 2020 loss at Coastal Carolina that might have cost the Cougars a NY6 Bowl.
Quick Lane Bowl
Opponent: Ohio
Outlet: ESPN
Excitement Rating (1-10): 1
A bowl game in Detroit against a team like Ohio would be less than ideal.
Independence Bowl
Opponent: UCF
Outlet: Yahoo
Excitement Rating (1-10): 8
A bowl game against a future conference foe would be about as entertaining as it gets.
First Responder Bowl
Opponent: Kansas
Outlet: CBS
Excitement Rating (1-10): 9
A Big 12 opponent post Christmas would be unlike other bowl games in the Independence era.
Cure Bowl
Opponent: Coastal Carolina
Outlet: The Athletic
Excitement Rating (1-10): 6
See above.
Gasparilla Bowl
Opponent: UCF
Outlet: Action Network
Excitement Rating (1-10): 8
See above.
First Responder Bowl
Opponent: Kansas
Outlet: USA Today
Excitement Rating (1-10): 9
Armed Forces Bowl
Opponent: Air Force
Outlet: 247 Sports
Excitement Rating (1-10): 5
On one hand, an Armed Forces Bowl invite against one of the academies would be a unique experience. On the other hand, BYU would have to prepare for the triple option.
