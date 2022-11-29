Skip to main content

Where the Experts Think BYU Will Go Bowling

BYU will find out its bowl destination in the coming days

The regular season is over and BYU is waiting for its bowl assignment. The Cougars won't have to wait long, official bowl invitations will be extended this weekend. Here are the latest bowl projections for BYU from the national analysts.

USATSI_19512777_168390393_lowres

Bowl Projections for BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 6

BYU would have an opportunity to avenge the 2020 loss at Coastal Carolina that might have cost the Cougars a NY6 Bowl.

Quick Lane Bowl

Opponent: Ohio

Outlet: ESPN

Excitement Rating (1-10): 1

A bowl game in Detroit against a team like Ohio would be less than ideal.

Independence Bowl

Opponent: UCF

Outlet: Yahoo

Excitement Rating (1-10): 8

A bowl game against a future conference foe would be about as entertaining as it gets.

First Responder Bowl

Opponent: Kansas

Outlet: CBS

Excitement Rating (1-10): 9

A Big 12 opponent post Christmas would be unlike other bowl games in the Independence era.

Cure Bowl

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Outlet: The Athletic

Excitement Rating (1-10): 6

See above.

Gasparilla Bowl

Opponent: UCF

Outlet: Action Network

Excitement Rating (1-10): 8

See above.

First Responder Bowl

Opponent: Kansas

Outlet: USA Today

Excitement Rating (1-10): 9

Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: Air Force

Outlet: 247 Sports

Excitement Rating (1-10): 5

On one hand, an Armed Forces Bowl invite against one of the academies would be a unique experience. On the other hand, BYU would have to prepare for the triple option.

