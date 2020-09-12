BYU played well in every facet of the game against Navy. Many players played well and entire unites dominated the Midshipmen, but a few individual performances stood out. Here are five players that stood out during BYU's convincing victory over Navy:

1. Clark Barrington

Kirk Herbstreit loved the play of Clark Barrington and for good reason. Clark was creating massive holes in the run game. Clark was named the MVP of fall camp - he will be a staple of the BYU OL for years to come.

2. Pepe Tanuvasa

Pepe Tanuvasa was all over the field for BYU. He was consistently making plays and played a pivotal role in stopping the dive. He stopped Dalen Morris on fourth down and gave BYU a possession from midfield.

3. Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier looked faster and more agile since the last time we saw him run the ball against Hawaii. Allgeier simply produces whenever he is on the field - he even made an impact at linebacker last year.

4. Isaiah Kaufusi

Isaiah Kaufusi looked like the Isaiah Kaufusi that we watched against Utah in 2018. He was everywhere. BYU needs Kaufusi to have another big game against Army.

5. George Udo

I wanted to reserve one spot for a backup that came in and showed well - George Udo did just that. Udo stood out during limited opportunities against Navy. He had one sack and one QB pressure.

