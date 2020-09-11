Get to Know BYU Football Commit Noah Moeaki

You can watch the second half of my interview with Noah Moeaki here:

Noah Moeaki plays on both sides of the ball for American Fork. He is the son a John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994 - he is also a 2022 BYU commit. Moeaki is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and he holds competing offers from Utah and Utah State. I had a chance to catch up with Noah and discuss his decision to commit to BYU.

Noah was able to watch BYU's convincing victory against Navy on Labor Day:

"It was fun to watch...the season has changed for them but they were looking good up front both on offense and on defense they were looking big and tough. Their offense was rolling, their defense was stopping Navy. It was a great game to watch."

Moeaki has the talent to play on both sides of the ball at the next level. Some schools want him on offense, others on defense. Moeaki is willing to play on either side for BYU: "I love both sides of the ball..some schools contact me at tight end, others for defense, and others as an athlete. They [BYU] haven't said much but I'm open for either one."

Once Moeaki received an offer from BYU, it didn't take him long to pull the trigger and commit to his dream school.

"I think it was the next day or a couple days after that I decided I wanted to go there. My Dad played there, I've had uncles there, so growing up around it it's been a dream."



