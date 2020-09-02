SI.com
Navy Insider: Defense Could Carry Navy in 2020

Casey Lundquist

BYU and Navy are counting down the days until they kick off on Labor Day. The game represents a massive opportunity for both football programs - Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis will be on the call for what should be the most viewed BYU game in independence. 

I had a chance to sit down with Todd Karpovich who covers the Ravens for Sports Illustrated and Navy for the Associated Press. Stay tuned throughout the coming days for more of my interview with Todd. If you missed the first part of this interview, you can view it here:

When you think of Navy football, you probably think of the triple option. Karpovich believes Navy's defense might carry the team in 2020:

"They went 11-2 last year and it's going to be hard to improve upon that especially with what they lost. Navy, as I previously said, is known for the triple option, but it's really their defense that could carry them this season. Second year defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has totally revamped that unit - they improved in almost every statistical category. Their third-down defense improved from 121st in the nation to 20th. Rushing defense improved from 90th to 10th. They have a linebacker, Diego Fagot, who is a legitimate NFL prospect. He's a junior and the captain of that defense. I think the defense could help carry the team."

Navy LB Diego Fagot
Navy LB Diego Fagot

While the defense might carry the team, the offense should be able to hold their own. Karpvovich says, "The offense is going to run and they'll score some points. They've got some balance. Navy might be better than .500. They're a team that typically over achieves and I think this could be one of those years."

How did Navy improve so much on defense in 2019? "A lot of it has to do with scheme." 

Matt Bushman suffers season-ending injury

Casey Lundquist

