Navy Insider: Navy Will Need to Score Early Against BYU

BYU and Navy are counting down the hours until they kick off on Labor Day.The game represents a massive opportunity for both programs - Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis will be on the call for what should be the most viewed BYU game in independence.

I had a chance to sit down with Todd Karpovich who covers the Ravens for Sports Illustrated and Navy for the Associated Press. If you missed the first two parts of this interview, you can view them here:

Karpovich believes Navy will need to score early against BYU. "I think the defense is going to be a strength of the team. One thing is always a challenge with Navy is throwing the ball downfield. They don't throw the ball much so it's hard for them to play from behind - they have to score quickly. That will be the biggest challenge, they will have to play ahead of their opponents to win games."

On the gameday experience with COVID-19 restrictions, Karpovich said, "It's going to be tough, maybe a little disappointing for BYU since they won't be able to get the entire Navy experience...meeting with the students and the Midshipmen, hopefully they will be able to do some of that."

Karpovich believes both teams will be able to move the ball on Labor Day: "This game could be a track meet, both teams can move the ball up and down the field. It might come down to which defense will make the bigger play."

