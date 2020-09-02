Relive BYU Football's Best Wins in 2019

Football is almost here. On Monday, BYU released their first official depth chart of the 2020 season. BYU kicks off against Navy is less than one week. If you can't wait for college football, take a few minutes and relive three of BYU's best wins in 2019.

These videos are courtesy of BYU Football's Instagram account.

Tennessee

BYU was coming off a loss against rival Utah - the Cougars simply looked out of sync against the Utes the week before. BYU traveled deep into SEC country and played in one of the most historic venues in college football - Neyland Stadium.

While BYU was looking for answers against the Vols, Tennessee was in an even more precarious situation after losing their opener against Georgia State. The Vols came out looking to avenge their embarrassing loss.

BYU struggled to maintain a rhythm on offense in this game, but they stayed in it long enough to give themselves a chance to win at the end of the game.

USC

Coming into this game, USC was favored to win after blowing out Stanford the week before. Kedon Slovis was preparing for his second start after an impeccable debut the week before - he threw for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns against Stanford. ESPN's matchup predictor gave USC a 67% chance to win. (ESPN)

BYU was coming of a thrilling comeback victory in double overtime against Tennessee. The Cougars, however, looked out of rhythm for most of the game against the Vols. It wasn't until Zach Wilson connected with Micah Simon in the last minute of regulation that BYU started to click on offense.

USC was 2-0, BYU entered the game 1-1, and USC marched down the field easily and scored on the first drive of the game. Everything changed when Payton Wilgar intercepted a Kedon Slovis pass.

Boise State

Coming into this game, BYU was coming off two bad losses to USF and Toledo. In addition, Baylor Romney was set to make his first start as a BYU Cougar. Boise State was rolling - the Broncos were 6-0 including a comeback victory over Florida State.

Boise State struck first with a quick nine-play touchdown drive on their first possession. BYU got the ball right as the rain and snow started to come down in Provo. BYU quickly found themselves in a third-and-long situation when Romney threw an off-balance pass to Talon Shumway. Shumway came back to the ball, shielded the defender, and made the catch for a first down. BYU would finish the first drive with a touchdown and setting the tone for the rest of the game.