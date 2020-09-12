SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Saturday Slate: How to Watch BYU's 2020 Opponents

Casey Lundquist

It's the second Saturday of the college football season. Several future BYU opponents will take the field while the Cougars use this bye week to prepare for Army next Saturday. BYU has seven more games on the official schedule. However, I would be surprised if BYU didn't announce more games throughout the season. Here is when and where you can watch BYU's 2020 opponents on Saturday:

*All game times listed in the mountain time zone

ULM @ Army: 11:30 AM on CBSSN

USATSI_14883730_168390393_lowres

BYU will have another chance to scout Army before they square off on the 19th. Army looked dominant in their win over  Middle Tennessee State. Louisiana-Monroe will likely prove to be a more formidable foe than Middle Tennessee State - the Blue Raiders looked like one of the worst teams in the FBS last Saturday.

UTSA @ Texas State: 1:30 PM on ESPN2

Two future opponents face each other on ESPN. It's worth noting that Texas State and UTSA are rivals. 

WKU @ Louisville: 6:00 PM ACCN

I'm excited to see how WKU fares against Louisville. The Hilltoppers featured one of the best defenses in the country last season. 

Navy: Bye

Houston: Bye

Troy: Bye

North Alabama: Bye

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lavell's Lounge+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU vs Navy LIVE CHAT!

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Kingsley Suamataia...

Casey Lundquist

Fantasy Football

Casey Lundquist

more games?

Mpatt

by

Casey Lundquist

Make your prediction...

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Names Captains and Leadership Council

https://twitter.com/gregwrubell/status/1301959451960729601?s=20

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Matt Bushman suffers season-ending injury

https://twitter.com/drewjay/status/1300897281927909377?s=20

Casey Lundquist

A few thoughts on the depth chart...

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

What will it take for a game to be postponed by COVID-19?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/31/college-football-coronavirus-protocols-postponement

Casey Lundquist

Got any recruiting questions? Submit them below

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist