Saturday Slate: How to Watch BYU's 2020 Opponents

It's the second Saturday of the college football season. Several future BYU opponents will take the field while the Cougars use this bye week to prepare for Army next Saturday. BYU has seven more games on the official schedule. However, I would be surprised if BYU didn't announce more games throughout the season. Here is when and where you can watch BYU's 2020 opponents on Saturday:

*All game times listed in the mountain time zone

ULM @ Army: 11:30 AM on CBSSN

BYU will have another chance to scout Army before they square off on the 19th. Army looked dominant in their win over Middle Tennessee State. Louisiana-Monroe will likely prove to be a more formidable foe than Middle Tennessee State - the Blue Raiders looked like one of the worst teams in the FBS last Saturday.

UTSA @ Texas State: 1:30 PM on ESPN2

Two future opponents face each other on ESPN. It's worth noting that Texas State and UTSA are rivals.

WKU @ Louisville: 6:00 PM ACCN

I'm excited to see how WKU fares against Louisville. The Hilltoppers featured one of the best defenses in the country last season.

Navy: Bye

Houston: Bye

Troy: Bye

North Alabama: Bye

