2020 BYU Football Running Backs: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

Casey Lundquist

The 2020 BYU Football Running Backs feature a variety of players with different skill sets. Today, let's take a closer look at the group to understand who is coming, who is returning, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.

Image Note: The visualization excludes unrated players and any player that received a composite score of less than .75. The graphs show the 247 composite score on the y axis and the eligibility on the x axis.

BYU Football Running Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • TBD Devonta'e Henry-Cole - 0.8221
  • 47 Theo Dawson - 0.7531

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 25 Tyler Allgeier - 0.7397

  • 35 Sione Finau - 0.8232

  • 4 Lopini Katoa - 0.819

  • 38 Jackson Kaufusi - 0.8335

  • 21 Jackson McChesney - 0.8538

  • 29 Chase Wester - NA

2020 Signees

  • TBD Bruce Garrett - 0.8305

Other Newcomers

NA

The Good BYU brings back young talent in the RB room. Sione Finau showed flashes as a RS Freshman before tearing his ACL in practice. Jackson McChesney ran for over 200 yards in his only meaningful snaps at UMass. Lopini Katoa has been productive in two seasons at BYU, but he’ll need to take a step forward to earn the lion’s share of the carries in 2020.

In addition, BYU added Utah Running Back Devontae Henry-Cole as a graduate transfer. He will compete for starting reps as soon as he steps on campus. Watch a few of his highlights from 2019 here:

The Bad As the roster currently stands, it’s difficult to foresee any of these Running Backs becoming an all-down back for BYU in 2020. It’s more likely that a “by committee” approach is deployed by BYU with Devontae Henry-Cole being RB1.

It's worth noting that Jackson Kaufusi took reps at RB during spring ball. I would expect him, however, to end up back on defense in 2020.

The Ratings BYU has struggled to sign highly-rated Running Back’s from the high school ranks in recent years. However, don’t sleep on 2020 signee Bruce Garrett. Garrett ran for over 2,000 yards as a Junior in Texas. Garrett possesses the necessary vision, speed and balance to be a very productive player at BYU. Here's a quick clip of Garrett in the high school playoffs in Texas:

