2020 BYU Football Tight Ends: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football returns a dynamic stable of Tight Ends in 2020. Today, let's take a closer look at the group to understand who is coming, who is returning, and how highly these players were rated as recruits.

Image Note: The visualization excludes unrated players and any player that received a composite score of less than .75. The graphs show the 247 composite score on the y axis and the eligibility on the x axis.

2020 TEs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 82 Bentley Hanshaw - 0.8271
  • TBD Ben Tuipulotu - 0.8111

Transfers (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name, 247 Composite Score)

  • 89 Matt Bushman - 0.8518

  • 42 Kyle Griffitts - NA

  • 80 Nate Heaps - 0.7731

  • 83 Isaac Rex - 0.8187

  • 32 Hank Tuipulotu - 0.8083

  • 13 Masen Wake - NA

  • 96 Carter Wheat - 0.8065

2020 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

  • 80 Lane Lunt - NA

The Good Matt Bushman. Bushman turned down the NFL to return for his Senior season and BYU will rely heavily on him in 2020. BYU also has tons of young talent at Tight End. Isaac Rex, in particular, stood out during Spring ball. You should expect to see a lot of Isaac Rex this season. 

The Bad It’s hard to complain about the current stable of Tight Ends; however, red zone production needs to improve from this group in 2020. Whether that’s on the coaches or players, I don’t know, but BYU will need the Tight Ends to create problems deep in opposing territory. 

The Ratings BYU has some exciting guys in the pipeline at TE. Along with Freshman Hanshaw, Rex, Wheat, and B. Tuipulotu, BYU will welcome back Hank Tuipulotu (older brother on Ben Tuipulotu) from injury this year and Dallin Holker from a mission in 2021.

punters
punters

The only “bad” I see is a lack of experience and potential for injury. If Hank and Rex are healthy alongside Bushman the TE group will be awesome and only held back by coaching IMO

