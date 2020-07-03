A Look at BYU Football QB Recruiting Under Kalani Sitake

BYU recruiting under Kalani Sitake has seen its ups and downs. However, BYU has consistently found success recruiting Quarterbacks during the Sitake era. Today, let's take a look at QB recruiting since Sitake was hired and take a look at future QB prospects.

2016 Recruiting Class

Commit(s): Jaren Hall

When Kalani Sitake was hired as the head coach, Jaren Hall was already a BYU commit. However, Utah was making a late push to land Hall's services. Kalani Sitake and Ty Detmer made Hall a top priority and were able to keep Hall committed to BYU.



Hall started two games for BYU in 2019. Hall looked great in both appearances before leaving both games with concussion-like symptoms.

2017 Recruiting Class

BYU didn't sign a Quarterback during the 2017 cycle.

2018 Recruiting Class

Commit(s): Zach Wilson, Stacy Conner, Baylor Romney (walked-on following his mission)

In 2017, Kalani learned the hard way that having limited depth at QB can cost you football games. As a result, BYU brought in three quarterbacks in 2018: Zach Wilson, Stacy Conner, and Baylor Romney. Wilson had his ups and downs in 2019 but he's been a great pickup for BYU. Conner transferred out of the program. Romney was excellent in his limited snaps last season.

The big miss in 2018 was LDS QB Tanner McKee who picked Stanford. McKee is home from his mission and will enroll in classes at Stanford.

2019 Recruiting Class

Commit(s): Jacob Conover

BYU landed their top QB target - Jacob Conover. Conover chose BYU over the likes of Arizona State and Alabama. Conover is home from his mission and will enroll at BYU in January.

2020 Recruiting Class

Commit(s): Sol-Jay Maiava

For a second year in a row, BYU landed their top QB target. Sol-Jay Maiva chose BYU over a variety of P5 schools. Maiava is in Provo and preparing for his True Freshman campaign.

2021 Recruiting Class

Now, let's look ahead towards future recruiting classes. BYU has only offered one Quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class - Jaxson Dart. Dart is criminally underrated right now but I expect his recruitment to blow up this fall. I think Dart could be as good as any QB BYU has in the pipeline.

I sat down with Dart to talk about his recruitment. A few of his highlights are included below:

2022 Recruiting Class

BYU extended an offer this week to Liu Aumavae. Aumavae recently moved to Provo where he will play his Junior season at Timpview. BYU is Aumavae's first offer. Aumavae was the backup to Sol-Jay Maiava last season.

2023 Recruiting Class

On the same day that BYU offered Liu Aumavae, they extended an offer to Nicholaus Iamaleava. Iamaleava already holds offers from Hawaii and Washington State.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI