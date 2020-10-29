SI.com
A Look at BYU Football's Scheduling Options in November

Casey Lundquist

We're nearing the end of October and BYU still has two bye weeks in November. Ideally, BYU would love to fill those holes in their schedule. BYU has ten games on their schedule after losing a game against Army (that might be rescheduled) and adding a games against Boise State and San Diego State. Here is BYU's current 2020 schedule:

@Navy - 9/7

Troy - 9/26

Louisiana Tech - 10/2

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

@Boise State - 11/6

North Alabama - 11/21

San Diego State - 12/12

BYU has two open weekends in November. Here are the teams that have open dates on their schedule that match BYU's open dates.

First, let's make something clear. BYU won't be adding a Big Ten team to their schedule in November. Some rumors were swirling yesterday about a BYU-Michigan matchup on November 14th. Why November 14th? Because Michigan is scheduled to play Wisconsin that day and the Badgers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Big Ten just denied Nebraska the opportunity to replace their cancelled game against Wisconsin this weekend. The Big Ten is committed to playing a conference-only schedule.

11/14:

Independent: UMass

AAC: NA

Conference USA: Charlotte

Sun Belt: NA

Charlotte is the only FBS team with a conference affiliation and an opening on November 14th. However, they will likely keep this weekend open after playing nine games in a row from Sep 12th to November 7th. BYU could schedule UMass this weekend. Who wouldn't want to see the Cougars face the Minutemen for a fifth straight season?

BYU's best opportunity to find a game could be a cancelled Mountain West conference game on this date. For example, New Mexico already had to cancel their first game, and it's unclear how many games they will be able to play this season. The Lobos are dealing with strict guidelines from their local government which already forced them to cancel their season opener. New Mexico is set to play Nevada that weekend. If New Mexico is unable to host Nevada, BYU already has a relationship with Nevada which could help both sides quickly agree to a game. Unlike the Big Ten, the Mountain West has shown that they are willing to schedule non-conference games this season.

11/28:

Independent: Army

If Army still wants to play BYU, November 28th is the most logical date.

AAC: NA

Conference USA: Marshall

Sun Belt: NA

In theory, there are some great options on the table this weekend. This weekend makes the most sense if BYU and Army want to reschedule their game. 

A game against Marshall would be a lot of fun - Marshall is currently undefeated and ranked #19 in  the AP poll. Marshall would likely be undefeated heading into this weekend - Marshall is set to face UMass, Middle Tennessee, and Charlotte in November.

New Mexico is scheduled to play Utah State this weekend. If the Lobos run into COVID-19 problems, a BYU-Utah State game would be a fun game to add to the schedule.

Comments (2)
Casey Lundquist
Casey Lundquist

Editor

Mpatt
Mpatt said: I am wondering if you think we have a shot to schedule PAC 12 games since they are in a more precarious spot only having 7 games total scheduled?

Good question, we'll have to see how the PAC-12 responds when one of their games in canceled. If they have a 5-0 team whose sixth game is cancelled, there would be a big incentive to get that team another game.

If they follow the Big Ten model (which they have copied from the beginning) I think they would opt not to schedule non-conference games. But anything can happen in 2020!

Mpatt
Mpatt

I am wondering if you think we have a shot to schedule PAC 12 games since they are in a more precarious spot only having 7 games total scheduled?

