A Look at the BYU Football Missionary Pipeline

Returned missionaries play a big role for BYU every season. Today, let's look at missionaries that are set to join the program in future seasons.

Returning for 2020

If you've been following BYU on Sports Illustrated since we launched last month, (thank you for your support!) you will know that BYU is facing a scholarship crunch in 2020. For that reason, most missionaries that could have been on the roster in 2020 were pushed to 2021. These are the few returned missionaries that will be on the roster this fall. These names, obviously, are subject to change:

Connor Pay - OL

Tysen Lewis - OL

Tanner Baker - DE/TE

Campbell Barrington - OL/DL

Ben Tuipulotu - TE

Jaylon Vickers - DB

Elijah Unutoa - OL

Returning for 2021

Talan Alfrey - DB

Oliver Nasilai - LB

Dallin Holker - TE

Viliami Tausinga - LB

Isaac Matua - LB

Bruce Mitchell - OL

Chase Roberts - WR

Jacob Conover - QB

Returning for 2022

Recent history suggests that BYU will ask most missionaries that return home during the summer to enroll the following January. That's not always the case so these names are subject to change. However, I expect most of these players to be on the 2022 roster.

Cade Albright - DL

Michael Daley - LB

Brock Gunderson - OL

Brooks Maile - DL

Ethan Erickson - TE

Trey Anderson - OL

Returning for 2023

The same things that I said for 2022 applies for 2023.

Bodie Schoonover - LB/DE

Tate Romney - LB

Isaiah Tupou - OL

Ace Kaufusi - LB

Jake Griffin - OL

Logan Pili - LB/S

Preston Rex - DB

Koa Eldredge - WR

Devin Downing - WR

Nukuluve Helu - RB

Ty Burke - DB

Drason Havea - LB/DL

Sitalingi Havea - DL

Isaiah Perez - DL

Mac Aloisio - DL

