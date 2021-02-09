NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
An Early Look at the 2021 BYU Football Roster

Looking ahead at the 2021 BYU football roster.
Author:

On signing day, BYU announced their 2021 signing class that consisted of 16 players - most of which will serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before they enroll at BYU. They also announced those returned missionaries and gray shirts that will be part of the 2021 roster. Let's take an early look at the 2021 BYU football roster by position:

*Note: This roster includes returning players, scholarship newcomers, and 2021 PWO newcomers. It might exclude PWO returned missionaries.

Wide Receivers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • TBD Chase Roberts

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 10 Javelle Brown
  • 85 Brayden Cosper
  • 36 Talmage Gunther
  • 86 Keanu Hill
  • 2 Neil Pau'u
  • 18 Gunner Romney
  • 0 Kody Epps
  • 22 Chris Jackson
  • 1 Terence Fall
  • 82 Miles Davis
  • 15 Kade Moore
  • 13 Joe Nelson
  • 26 Hobbs Nyberg
  • 88 Nathan Upham
  • 27 Chayce Bolli
  • 31 Jacob Boren
  • 83 Jacob Doman
  • 86 Jacob Talbot

2021 Signees

  • TBD Quenton Rice

Other Newcomers

  • TBD Maguire Anderson

Most of the wide receivers are returning for the 2021 season with the exception of Dax Milne. Milne declared for the NFL Draft following a 1,100+ yard season in 2020.

BYU will welcome home Chase Roberts who was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. I have 2021 signee Quenton Rice listed as a wide receiver, he could end up playing defensive back.

Offensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • TBD Brock Gunderson
  • TBD Campbell Barrington
  • TBD Tysen Lewis

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 56 Clark Barrington
  • 66 James Empey
  • 71 Blake Freeland
  • 75 JT Gentry
  • 64 Brayden Keim
  • 76 Harris LaChance
  • 61 Keanu Saleapaga
  • 63 Joe Tukuafu
  • 68 Mo Unutoa
  • 65 Chandler Bird
  • 70 Connor Pay
  • 72 Seth Willis

2021 Signees

  • TBD Dylan Rollins
  • TBD Elia Migao

Other Newcomers

  • NA

BYU loses multiple starters along the offensive line. Newcomers aren't usually expected to play right away on the OL, but I had Elia Migao in my way-too-early two-deep a few weeks ago.

Running Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • TBD Oliver Nasilai

Transfers (Number, Name)

  • NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 25 Tyler Allgeier
  • 20 Sione Finau
  • 4 Lopini Katoa
  • 21 Jackson McChesney
  • 29 Chase Wester
  • 19 Miles Davis
  • 7 Hinckley Ropati
  • 30 Luc Andrada
  • 43 Theo Dawson
  • 45 Chase Wester

2021 Signees

  • NA

Other Newcomers

  • TBD Austin Bell

BYU returns every running back in 2021 and they will add a few more faces to the fold. Austin Bell is a talented PWO out of Corner Canyon, and Oliver Nasilai is a very physical player that could play either running back or linebacker.

Tight Ends

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • TBD Ethan Erickson
  • TBD Donovan Hanna
  • TBD Dallin Holker

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 83 Isaac Rex
  • 32 Hank Tuipulotu
  • 13 Masen Wake
  • 96 Carter Wheat
  • 82 Bentley Hanshaw
  • 35 Ben Tuipulotu

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

BYU will have a lot of young and talented tight ends on the 2021 roster. Isaac Rex was great in 2020, and players like Wheat, Tuipulotu, and Wake all showed flashes as well. BYU welcomes back Dallin Holker from his mission, Holker will immediately compete for a spot in the two-deep if he can shake off mission rust..

Quarterbacks

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 3 Jaren Hall
  • 17 Jacob Conover
  • 19 Rhett Reilly
  • 16 Baylor Romney
  • 10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters
  • 10 Mason Fakahua

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The storyline of the offseason will be the battle for starting quarterback. BYU has two quarterbacks with game experience in Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney, and a four-star QB in Jacob Conover who turned heads as the scout team QB last Fall.

Linebackers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • TBD Isaac Matua
  • TBD Talan Alfrey
  • TBD Michael Daley

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 33 Ben Bywater
  • 17 Matthew Criddle
  • 46 Drew Jensen
  • 38 Jackson Kaufusi
  • 41 Keenan Pili
  • 94 Kade Pupunu
  • 31 Max Tooley
  • 49 Payton Wilgar
  • 47 Pepe Tanuvasa
  • 52 Josh Wilson
  • 59 Truman Andrus
  • 55 Chase Hughes
  • 37 Malakai Fakahua
  • 52 Preston Lewis

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Other Newcomers (Number, Name)

NA

The linebackers will be one of the most experienced group in 2021. BYU needs players like Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Max Tooley to become the leaders of the 2021 defense.

Defensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

  • TBD Cade Albright
  • TBD Brooks Maile
  • TBD Bruce Mitchell

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 92 Tyler Batty
  • 55 Lorenzo Fauatea
  • 44 Seleti Fevaleaki
  • 97 Solofa Funa
  • 73 Caden Haws
  • 21 Hirkley Latu
  • 58 Uriah Leiataua
  • 94 Freddy Livai
  • 62 Atunaisa Mahe
  • 88 Alema Pilimai
  • 98 Gabe Summers
  • 57 Alden Tofa
  • 91 Earl Tuioti-Mariner
  • 96 Garred Blanthorn
  • 59 Fisher Jackson
  • 78 Andrew Slack
  • 75 JT Gentry
  • 48 Alex Muti

2021 Signees

  • TBD Enoka Migao

Other Newcomers

  • TBD Josh Larsen
  • TBD John Nelson
  • TBD Joshua Singh

BYU has to replace multiple starters along the defensive line in 2021. BYU needs players like Atunaisa Mahe and Lorenzo Fauatea to progress and fill the void left by four-year starter Khyiris Tonga.

Defensive Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

  • 3 Chaz Ah You
  • 43 Chapman Baird
  • 25 Keenan Ellis
  • 27 Tavita Gagnier
  • 22 Ammon Hannemann
  • 11 Isaiah Herron
  • 20 Hayden Livingston
  • 0 D'Angelo Mandell
  • 12 Malik Moore
  • 26 Mitchell Price
  • 10 Morgan Pyper
  • 7 George Udo
  • 29 Shamon Willis
  • 15 Caleb Christensen
  • 37 Wes Wright
  • 5 Micah Harper
  • 13 Jacques Wilson

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

  • TBD Dean Jones

On paper, the safety position looks like the biggest need heading into the 2021 season. BYU is still in the market for a transfer portal DB after they missed on Gunner Maldonado.

