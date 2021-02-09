On signing day, BYU announced their 2021 signing class that consisted of 16 players - most of which will serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before they enroll at BYU. They also announced those returned missionaries and gray shirts that will be part of the 2021 roster. Let's take an early look at the 2021 BYU football roster by position:

*Note: This roster includes returning players, scholarship newcomers, and 2021 PWO newcomers. It might exclude PWO returned missionaries.

Wide Receivers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

TBD Chase Roberts

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

10 Javelle Brown

85 Brayden Cosper

36 Talmage Gunther

86 Keanu Hill

2 Neil Pau'u

18 Gunner Romney

0 Kody Epps

22 Chris Jackson

1 Terence Fall

82 Miles Davis

15 Kade Moore

13 Joe Nelson

26 Hobbs Nyberg

88 Nathan Upham

27 Chayce Bolli

31 Jacob Boren

83 Jacob Doman

86 Jacob Talbot

2021 Signees

TBD Quenton Rice

Other Newcomers

TBD Maguire Anderson

Most of the wide receivers are returning for the 2021 season with the exception of Dax Milne. Milne declared for the NFL Draft following a 1,100+ yard season in 2020.

BYU will welcome home Chase Roberts who was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. I have 2021 signee Quenton Rice listed as a wide receiver, he could end up playing defensive back.

Offensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

TBD Brock Gunderson

TBD Campbell Barrington

TBD Tysen Lewis

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

56 Clark Barrington

66 James Empey

71 Blake Freeland

75 JT Gentry

64 Brayden Keim

76 Harris LaChance

61 Keanu Saleapaga

63 Joe Tukuafu

68 Mo Unutoa

65 Chandler Bird

70 Connor Pay

72 Seth Willis

2021 Signees

TBD Dylan Rollins

TBD Elia Migao

Other Newcomers

NA

BYU loses multiple starters along the offensive line. Newcomers aren't usually expected to play right away on the OL, but I had Elia Migao in my way-too-early two-deep a few weeks ago.

Running Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

TBD Oliver Nasilai

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

25 Tyler Allgeier

20 Sione Finau

4 Lopini Katoa

21 Jackson McChesney

29 Chase Wester

19 Miles Davis

7 Hinckley Ropati

30 Luc Andrada

43 Theo Dawson

45 Chase Wester

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

TBD Austin Bell

BYU returns every running back in 2021 and they will add a few more faces to the fold. Austin Bell is a talented PWO out of Corner Canyon, and Oliver Nasilai is a very physical player that could play either running back or linebacker.

Tight Ends

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

TBD Ethan Erickson

TBD Donovan Hanna

TBD Dallin Holker

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

83 Isaac Rex

32 Hank Tuipulotu

13 Masen Wake

96 Carter Wheat

82 Bentley Hanshaw

35 Ben Tuipulotu

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

BYU will have a lot of young and talented tight ends on the 2021 roster. Isaac Rex was great in 2020, and players like Wheat, Tuipulotu, and Wake all showed flashes as well. BYU welcomes back Dallin Holker from his mission, Holker will immediately compete for a spot in the two-deep if he can shake off mission rust..

Quarterbacks

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

3 Jaren Hall

17 Jacob Conover

19 Rhett Reilly

16 Baylor Romney

10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters

10 Mason Fakahua

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

NA

The storyline of the offseason will be the battle for starting quarterback. BYU has two quarterbacks with game experience in Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney, and a four-star QB in Jacob Conover who turned heads as the scout team QB last Fall.

Linebackers

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

TBD Isaac Matua

TBD Talan Alfrey

TBD Michael Daley

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

33 Ben Bywater

17 Matthew Criddle

46 Drew Jensen

38 Jackson Kaufusi

41 Keenan Pili

94 Kade Pupunu

31 Max Tooley

49 Payton Wilgar

47 Pepe Tanuvasa

52 Josh Wilson

59 Truman Andrus

55 Chase Hughes

37 Malakai Fakahua

52 Preston Lewis

2021 Signees (Number, Name)

NA

Other Newcomers (Number, Name)

NA

The linebackers will be one of the most experienced group in 2021. BYU needs players like Payton Wilgar, Keenan Pili, and Max Tooley to become the leaders of the 2021 defense.

Defensive Line

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

TBD Cade Albright

TBD Brooks Maile

TBD Bruce Mitchell

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

92 Tyler Batty

55 Lorenzo Fauatea

44 Seleti Fevaleaki

97 Solofa Funa

73 Caden Haws

21 Hirkley Latu

58 Uriah Leiataua

94 Freddy Livai

62 Atunaisa Mahe

88 Alema Pilimai

98 Gabe Summers

57 Alden Tofa

91 Earl Tuioti-Mariner

96 Garred Blanthorn

59 Fisher Jackson

78 Andrew Slack

75 JT Gentry

48 Alex Muti

2021 Signees

TBD Enoka Migao

Other Newcomers

TBD Josh Larsen

TBD John Nelson

TBD Joshua Singh

BYU has to replace multiple starters along the defensive line in 2021. BYU needs players like Atunaisa Mahe and Lorenzo Fauatea to progress and fill the void left by four-year starter Khyiris Tonga.

Defensive Backs

Returned Missionaries (Number, Name)

NA

Transfers (Number, Name)

NA

Returning Players (Number, Name)

3 Chaz Ah You

43 Chapman Baird

25 Keenan Ellis

27 Tavita Gagnier

22 Ammon Hannemann

11 Isaiah Herron

20 Hayden Livingston

0 D'Angelo Mandell

12 Malik Moore

26 Mitchell Price

10 Morgan Pyper

7 George Udo

29 Shamon Willis



15 Caleb Christensen

37 Wes Wright

5 Micah Harper

13 Jacques Wilson

2021 Signees

NA

Other Newcomers

TBD Dean Jones

On paper, the safety position looks like the biggest need heading into the 2021 season. BYU is still in the market for a transfer portal DB after they missed on Gunner Maldonado.

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI