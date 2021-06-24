Archives: BYU Completes Comeback Against Utah in 2001

In 72 days, BYU will kick off another football season when they take on Arizona in Las Vegas. As we count down to BYU-Arizona, let's relive some of BYU's best wins in program history. We start with BYU vs Utah in 2001.

Utah came into Lavell Edwards Stadium with a 7-2 record, BYU was 10-0. BYU featured a potent offensive attack led by Brandon Doman and Luke Staley - the Cougars were scoring more than 45 points per game.

For BYU fans, the game really started at the end of the third quarter. Prior to that point in the game, critical mistakes kept BYU out of the endzone. Brandon Doman had two turnovers in Utah territory, and BYU wide receivers had two crucial drops on would-be touchdowns. BYU trailed Utah 14-3 late in the third quarter. Then, with 0:18 seconds left in the third quarter, Brandon Doman found Reno Mahe in the corner of the endzone to cut the lead to 14-10.

Utah responded with a touchdown drive of their own. The Utes extended their lead to 21-10 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After exchanging punts, BYU trailed 21-10 with 5:47 remaining in the game. BYU started their next drive at their own eight-yard line. Brandon Doman orchestrated a 92-yard drive that took only 2:25 off the clock.

Again, BYU's defense forced a Utah punt that gave BYU the ball back with 2:11 remaining. The Cougars trailed 21-18. Four plays later, Luke Staley took a pitch from Brandon Doman and scored from 30 yards out to give BYU the lead with 1:16 remaining.

Once again, Utah responded with a long drive of their own. The Utes marched 46 yards down the field as they approached field goal territory. Utah needed only a field goal to send the game to overtime. With 0:16 seconds remaining, Utah quarterback Lance Rice threw an out route to set up a closer game-tying field goal attempt. BYU cornerback Jernaro Gilford jumped the route and intercepted the pass to seal the Cougars' comeback victory.

BYU defeated Utah 24-21 to improve to 11-0.

