SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Austin Bell Commits to BYU Football as PWO

Casey Lundquist

On the same day that BYU football offered Austin Bell a PWO spot, Bell committed to the Cougars. Bell is a running back out of Corner Canyon who describes BYU as his "dream school." Bell verbally committed to BYU on Wednesday afternoon:

"After talking with the coaches at BYU and talking to my family and coaches I have decided that I’m going to COMMIT to BYU!!! I’m so honored to have received the PWO. I’m looking forward to getting down there and earning my spot, I’m so grateful for everything and everyone." - Austin Bell

Austin Bell 2

Bell preps at Corner Canyon alongside BYU targets Jaxson Dart, Cody Hagen, and Noah Kjar. Bell is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports with scholarship offers Air Force, Army, and Navy.

Bell amassed over 1,300 yards at Corner Canyon as a sophmore. He suffered two season-ending injuries that prematurely ended his junior and senior campaigns. Bell tells Sports Illustrated that he is "three months out of surgery and making huge progress. I'm going to come back stronger than ever." You can check out his sophmore highlights here:

On his relationship with BYU running back's coach Harvey Unga, Bell said, "Coach Unga is a great guy and I love the way he coaches, I feel like it’s a perfect fit."

While Bell considers BYU his dream school, it wasn't always that way:

"Honestly growing up I cheered for Utah, but these past couple years, I’ve realized how good of a school BYU is. The Coaching staff is awesome and the way they use their running backs is a perfect fit for me, I’m all in."

Bell tells SI that he will enroll at BYU in June. BYU has found a lot of success with preferred walk-ons that eventually earn scholarships. The Cougars' leading rusher Tyler Allgeier arrived at BYU as a PWO. Bell hopes to be the next PWO to earn a scholarship.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for the College Football Playoff Rankings

The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Desmond Howard Reacts to BYU's Ranking in the CFP Rankings

Desmond Howard described BYU's ranking as "asinine" on ESPN's "Get Up" this morning.

Casey Lundquist

by

FloridaFan

Analysts React to BYU Football's College Football Playoff Ranking

Analysts were very surprised by BYU's ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Why BYU isn't 'Ducking' at the Opportunity to Play Washington

Context is important, why BYU isn't avoiding the opportunity to play a P5 opponent on the road.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

BYU Football Ranked No. 14 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

For the first time in program history, BYU is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Offers Noah Kjar as PWO

Noah Kjar was the most productive wide receiver in the state of Utah this year.

Casey Lundquist

Where BYU Football Needs to be Ranked to Make a NY6 Bowl

BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl are in doubt after the CFP committee released the first CFP rankings.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Jaxson Dart Focused on Five Schools Ahead of Signing Day

Top BYU target Jaxson Dart has narrowed his list to five schools.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Tom Holmoe Responds to Scheduling Leak

Tom Holmoe released a statement in response to Sunday's BYU-Washington rumors.

Casey Lundquist

by

Tahlor

A Case for BYU Football vs. the AP Top 15

With the first CFP rankings coming out this evening, we take a look at how BYU's resumé stacks up against those ranked around them.

Joe Wheat