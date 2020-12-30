NewsLavell's Lounge+
Brady Christensen Declares for the NFL Draft

Christensen was recently named a first team all-american by various outlets.
Author:

BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Christensen tweeted out the following as part of his NFL draft announcement:

"After much thought and prayer, I am proud to announce that I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. I am ready to fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL!

My decision is bitter sweet because I must leave my teammates, coaches, and friends at BYU. My time at BYU has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you COUGAR NATION!

I am so grateful for all the great coaches that have mentored me up to this point. I want to thank my amazing teammates and I am grateful for the friendships that will last a lifetime! I want to thank my beautiful wife and family for their unwavering support. No matter where this journey takes me, I will always be a BYU Cougar." - Brady Christensen

USATSI_15015531_168390393_lowres (2)

Christensen was a three-year starter at BYU after returning from his mission before the 2018 season. Christensen was recently named an AP first-team All-American, and he was also named a first-team All American by USA Today, ESPN, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and Pro Football Focus.

Brady Christensen will be the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since 2005.

