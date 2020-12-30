Brady Christensen Declares for the NFL Draft

BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen officially declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday. Christensen tweeted out the following as part of his NFL draft announcement:

"After much thought and prayer, I am proud to announce that I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL draft. I am ready to fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL!

My decision is bitter sweet because I must leave my teammates, coaches, and friends at BYU. My time at BYU has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you COUGAR NATION!

I am so grateful for all the great coaches that have mentored me up to this point. I want to thank my amazing teammates and I am grateful for the friendships that will last a lifetime! I want to thank my beautiful wife and family for their unwavering support. No matter where this journey takes me, I will always be a BYU Cougar." - Brady Christensen

Christensen was a three-year starter at BYU after returning from his mission before the 2018 season. Christensen was recently named an AP first-team All-American, and he was also named a first-team All American by USA Today, ESPN, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and Pro Football Focus.

Brady Christensen will be the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since 2005.

