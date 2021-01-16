NewsLavell's Lounge+
Publish date:

BYU Football Offers Braxton Fely

Braxton Fely is a defensive line prospect out of Timpview High School.
Author:

Timpview High School has always been an important recruiting pipeline for BYU, but it was especially important for the 2021 class. During the early signing period, BYU signed Timpview stars Raider Damuni and Logan Fano. The Cougars' also received PWO a commitment from Timpview linebacker Cael Richardson in December. On Thursday, BYU offered another Timpview player that will be a top priority in the upcoming class. Braxton Fely, a 2022 defensive line prospect, received an offer from Kalani Sitake himself on Thursday:

BYU is the first to offer the versatile defensive lineman, but they likely won't be the last. Like many prospects that BYU offers first, I expect Fely to get a lot of recruiting attention this spring. There is a lot to like about Fely's game - you can check out his junior highlights below:

Fely could end up playing interior defensive line or on the edge at the next level. He moves very well at his size at 6'2 , 240 pounds and he uses his hands well to get off blocks. Like many young defensive lineman, he still has room to augment his pass-rushing arsenal.

BYU is very high on Fely's potential, he is a name to watch in the upcoming class.

