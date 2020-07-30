Breaking: BYU Football's Game Against Missouri has been Cancelled

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger broke the news today that the SEC will play a 10 game conference-only schedule in 2020.

Dellenger says, "Presidents from the nation’s premier college football conference adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, sources told Sports Illustrated on Thursday."

The news came one day after Dellenger reported that the SEC was leaning towards a conference-only schedule. Here are the details for the SEC's upcoming schedule:

"The league will kick off the season Sept. 26, three weeks later than the scheduled Labor Day weekend start. While the SEC’s divisional structure is expected to remain the same—winners of two seven-team divisions playing in a Dec. 19 championship game—league teams will play two more opponents from their opposite division. A normal SEC schedule includes eight conference games—six against inner-division teams, one against a permanent team from the opposite division and one against a rotating team from the opposite division."

The game against Missouri is the sixth BYU game cancelled this month. The Tigers were scheduled to visit on October 10th.

The following games have been cancelled from the original 2020 schedule:

Utah Michigan State Arizona State Minnesota Missouri Stanford

There were also rumors about BYU and Alabama facing each other in the first week of the season. That potential matchup is also eliminated from the 2020 schedule.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI