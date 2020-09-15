SI.com
Breaking: Jake Wahlin Commits to BYU Basketball

Casey Lundquist

BYU basketball added their first commit to the 2021 recruiting class this afternoon. Jake Wahlin, listed at 6'7 180 lbs., committed to the Cougars over Arizona State, San Diego State, and New Mexico among others. Wahlin preps at Timpview High School just down the road from BYU's campus. 

Jake Wahlin Headshot
Photo Credit: Twitter @WahlinJake

Wahlin received an offer from BYU in early September and committed to the Cougars just one month later. As part of his announcement, Wahlin said, "I remember going to the Gonzaga game and thinking...how could I not want to be a part of this?"

Wahlin is a long player who likes to attack the rim. Once he is around the rim, he can finish with both hands or find an open teammate. He is a capable ball handler that can take a rebound and push the ball up floor creating advantageous opportunities for himself and his teammates. Wahlin has the ability to shoot from the outside but he prefers to live around the rim. At 6'7, he has room to add weight. 

You can check out his junior highlights below:

Wahlin's versatility at 6'7 caught the attention of various programs out West. Locking down Wahlin's commitment before his senior season is a big win for BYU basketball. Jake Wahlin is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and the third best 2021 prospect in Utah. 

