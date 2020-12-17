Breaking: Joshua Singh Commits to BYU as PWO

Joshua Singh is a defensive line prospect out of Orem that just committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on over PWO offers from Utah and Washington. I caught up with Singh to discuss his decision to commit to BYU.

On why he chose BYU of the three schools that were recruiting him, Singh said, " I chose BYU is because I felt it was great place for me to be at to grow as a player and as an individual. They had everything I needed to be successful in the classroom and on the field. My parents have both worked at BYU throughout the years here in Provo and at BYU-Hawaii."

Longtime BYU commit Raider Damuni has been in touch with Joshua throughout his decision-making process. Singh tells me that Damuni shared "a lot of great things about the program that he’s seen since being recruited throughout the years."

Singh, listed at 6'1 270 pounds, is undersized but his speed and quickness jump out on film. Check out his senior film below, and pay special attention to his spin moves and swim moves in pass-rushing situations:

BYU fans won't have to wait to see Joshua in Cougar blue, Singh will enroll at BYU for the 2021 Fall semester and play immediately.

