CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Breaking: Jovesa Damuni Commits to BYU Football

Casey Lundquist

Jovesa Damuni
Credit: Twitter @jovesa4

BYU Football received a commitment from Jovesa Damuni this afternoon. Damuni is a Running Back from Ridgeline High School in Millville Utah and cousin of fellow BYU commit Raider Damuni. Jovesa's uncle is Jack Damuni who played for BYU in the 90's and is currently working at BYU as the  Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting. Damuni is a versatile athlete that could play on both sides of the ball - BYU has recruited him to play offense. Jovesa will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before enrolling at BYU.

Jovesa is the brother of Levani Damuni who signed with Stanford as part of the 2017 recruiting class. Levani is currently a Sophmore Inside Linebacker for the Cardinal.

Jovesa held a competing offer from Utah State and was also hearing from Nevada and New Mexico. Damuni tells me that BYU's Running Back Coach, Harvey Unga, has been his main contact at BYU. Before committing, he was looking for the school "that would use his talents in the best way possible."

Listed at 5-foot-11 180 pounds, Damuni is an elusive back that uses his cutting ability to create space. Stay tuned for an interview with Damuni in the coming days.

Damuni is the sixth commitment of the 2021 class class and the second Running Back to commit to BYU since Harvey Unga was hired as the RB coach. Damuni joins Raider Damuni, Weston Jones, Ricky Wolfgramm, Hinckley Ropati, and Kyson Hall as BYU 2021 commits.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Reasons for Optimism if BYU Faces Alabama

Here are 3 reasons why the Cougars could be “ready to go” against Alabama in Week 1

Max Clark

by

Casey Lundquist

Jon Rothstein Ranks BYU Basketball Second in WCC Heading into the Season

Jon Rothstein is a basketball insider for CBS Sports.

Casey Lundquist

Relive BYU Football's Win Over USC

Watch the highlights from BYU's first 2019 home win against ranked USC.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball's Wyatt Lowell to Have Surgery on Torn Labrum

Lowell announced on his Instagram that he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Target Kingsley Suamataia Named Top Five Tackle in the Country

Kingsley Suamataia was listed as a top five Offensive Tackle by Sports Illustrated All American

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Makes the Cut for Elia Migao

Elia Migao cut his list to six schools.

Casey Lundquist

by

punters

Where Does BYU Fit if Only Power Five Conferences Play during the Fall?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde talks about the G5 schools moving to a Spring season while P5 schools remain in the Fall.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: Former BYU Basketball Star Yoeli Childs Refines Jump Shot in Preparation for the NBA Draft

Yoeli Childs recently released a a workout video on his personal Instagram.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Devonta'e Henry-Cole Intends to Transfer to Utah State

News broke today that Devonta'e Henry-Cole intends to transfer from BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Report: Filip Petrusev Won't Return to Gonzaga

One of Gonzaga's best players has reportedly started his professional career in Europe.

Casey Lundquist