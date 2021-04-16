Breaking: Liutai Kinikini Commits to BYU Football

Credit: Twitter @tai_kinikini

On Friday, BYU received its fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting class when Liutai Kinikini committed to the Cougars. Kinikini, a defensive athlete out of West High School, received an offer from BYU in July of 2020. He held a competing offer from Weber State.

On his commitment to BYU, Kinikini said, "I want to thank my Heavenly Father, my parents, all my coaches, my teachers, my family and friends, for your continuing support. Thank you Coach Sitake & Tuiaki for the opportunity to further my education and play ball. I would also like to thank them for honoring my choice to serve a full-time LDS mission. I have dreamed of playing at the next level since I picked up a football. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Brigham Young University."

Kinikini is listed at 6'3, 195 pounds on 247Sports - he could play linebacker or defensive end at the next level depending on his weight. Unless you have been out to see West High School play in person - you probably haven't been able to watch Kinikini. There are a lot of unknowns surrounding his game - he has not released film from his first three years of high school football.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

