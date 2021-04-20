Breaking:  Micah Wilson Commits to BYU Football

On Tuesday afternoon, Corner Canyon linebacker Micah Wilson committed to BYU. Micah Wilson is the younger brother of former BYU QB Zach Wilson and BYU LB Josh Wilson. Micah is coming off a state championship run at Corner Canyon where he amassed 133 tackles as junior.

Throughout the process, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has been the coach that contacted Micah the most. Remember, Kalani was very influential in the recruitment of Zach Wilson and BYU was the first school to offer Josh Wilson. Zach Wilson's success at BYU has been well documented, and Josh Wilson has already cracked the two deep at linebacker as a true freshman. BYU has been wildly successful with the first two Wilson brothers, and they threw their hat in the ring for the third Wilson brother last December.

Listed at 6'2 195 pounds, Wilson projects as a linebacker at the next level. Similar to his brother Josh, Micah diagnoses and disrupts plays at a very high level. You can check out his junior film here:

Micah told Sports Illustrated in an earlier interview that his two older brothers "love (loved, in the case of Zach) their BYU experiences as well as all of the people they have met there." Micah suffered a knee injury during the Spring and will spend the offseason recovering from that injury.

Micah is the sixth commit of the BYU's 2022 class. He joins Noah Moeaki, Cannon DeVries, Jarinn Kalama, Liutai Kinikini, and Maika Kaufusi as fellow BYU commits.

