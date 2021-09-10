September 10, 2021
BYU Athletics to Join the Big 12 in 2023

The Cougars will join the Big 12 in all sports starting in the fall of 2023
On Friday morning, BYU accepted an invitation to join the Big 12 in all sports. As part of its official announcement, the BYU athletics department stated their intentions to join the Big 12 in time for the 2023-2024 athletic season.

"The Big 12 Conference announced today the addition of Brigham Young University — along with Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston — to its existing member institutions, starting in the 2023-24 athletic season."

Full Membership

During the Big 12 expansion process, there were a few reports that indicated BYU could join the Big 12 in football only. That is not the case - BYU will be a full member of the Big 12. "The Cougars will participate in every sport sponsored by the Big 12 except equestrian, rowing and wrestling. The Big 12 sponsors every sport the Cougars compete in, except men’s volleyball. All sports will begin Big 12 schedules in the 2023-24 athletic season, except for men’s volleyball, which will continue to compete in the MPSF."

BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe said competing in the Big 12 will provide "more opportunities for our student-athletes. That’s what it’s all about."

No Sunday Play

According to BYU's release, the Big 12 "will honor BYU’s existing Sunday-play policy, allowing the Cougars to schedule around Sunday competition, much like it has with the West Coast Conference and other conferences previously."

Big 12 Press Conference

"BYU will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. MDT to discuss today’s news. It is available live at BYUtv.org."

