CougsDaily
Top Stories
News
Lavell's Lounge

BYU Baseball's Justin Sterner Inks Deal with Miami Marlines

Casey Lundquist

Justin Sterner
BYU Athletics

BYU Baseball announced today that Justin Sterner signed a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. Here are a few highlights from BYU's release:

"Sterner, a right-hander out of Laguna Niguel, California, ranks fourth all-time at BYU with a career earned run average of 2.86, the best ERA posted by a Cougar in since a 2.60 ERA by Mike Tucker from 1976-78. Sterner also ranks ninth in the BYU career record books with a 9.21 strikeout per nine innings average and a 1.31 WHIP.

'I couldn't be happier that Justin has this opportunity,' BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. 'He's been a great leader for us the past few years and the anchor of our staff. He's done nothing but get better and better every day and I know he'll be great at the next level.'

In his recently completed shortened junior year this past spring, Sterner posted a 2.53 ERA in four starts with 24 strikeouts. In the Cougars' WCC championship campaign in 2019, Sterner led the team in wins and strikeouts, going 8-3 with 71 strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA."

Sterner is the second Cougar to sign a free agent deal this Summer. Jarod Lessar signed with the New York Yankees last month.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Latest on BYU Football's Scheduling Options

Here are the latest options as BYU tries to fill their 2020 schedule.

Casey Lundquist

Highlights of BYU Football 2021 Commits

Check out the highlights of the seven 2021 BYU Football commits.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: BYU Football's Game Against Missouri has been Cancelled

The Missouri Tigers won't be making a trip to Provo in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

Report: BYU Football's Jaylon Vickers Enters the Transfer Portal

Jaylon Vickers recently returned from his mission in New York City.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2021 Commits: End of July Edition

The full list of the commits who are part of the upcoming BYU recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

BYU vs Missouri Game Cancelled?

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

ACC Announces 2020 Schedule Plans...

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Commit Bentley Redden on His Pitch to Other Recruits

Bentley Redden is the newest BYU Football commit with various connections to the program.

Casey Lundquist

Get to Know Newest BYU Football Commit Bentley Redden

Bentley Redden is the newest BYU Football commit with various connections to the program.

Casey Lundquist

Recapping the Preseason Recognition for the BYU Football Team: Late July

It's that time of year - watch list season. Here are all BYU football players that have earned preseason recognition.

Casey Lundquist