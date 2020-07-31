BYU Baseball's Justin Sterner Inks Deal with Miami Marlines

BYU Baseball announced today that Justin Sterner signed a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. Here are a few highlights from BYU's release:

"Sterner, a right-hander out of Laguna Niguel, California, ranks fourth all-time at BYU with a career earned run average of 2.86, the best ERA posted by a Cougar in since a 2.60 ERA by Mike Tucker from 1976-78. Sterner also ranks ninth in the BYU career record books with a 9.21 strikeout per nine innings average and a 1.31 WHIP.

'I couldn't be happier that Justin has this opportunity,' BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said. 'He's been a great leader for us the past few years and the anchor of our staff. He's done nothing but get better and better every day and I know he'll be great at the next level.'

In his recently completed shortened junior year this past spring, Sterner posted a 2.53 ERA in four starts with 24 strikeouts. In the Cougars' WCC championship campaign in 2019, Sterner led the team in wins and strikeouts, going 8-3 with 71 strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA."

Sterner is the second Cougar to sign a free agent deal this Summer. Jarod Lessar signed with the New York Yankees last month.

