BYU Basketball: Brandon Averette to Forego Extra Season of Eligibility

On Tuesday afternoon. BYU guard Brandon Averette closed the chapter on his collegiate career with a post on his personal instagram. The post is below:

"You ever heard good times don't last? Love all the brothers I've made along the way and thank you all for following my story. #ChapterClosed" - Brandon Averette

Due to COVID-19, Averette had the option to return to BYU for one more season of eligibility. Instead, he will pursue other opportunities. Averette averaged 11.7 points per game for the Cougars this past season, and he was one of two primary ball handlers. In BYU's NCAA tournament loss against UCLA, Averette scored 15 points in 29 minutes.

Earlier this week, we took an early look at BYU basketball's 2021-2022 roster. Without Averette, the Cougars might be on the market for a ball hander and shot creator. Here is a look at the Cougars' returning players, incoming signees, and more:

Returning Players

#25 Gavin Baxter

#0 Hunter Erickson

#5 Gideon George

#44 Connor Harding

#42 Richard Harward

#20 Spencer Johnson

#21 Trevin Knell

#40 Kolby Lee

#33 Caleb Lohner

#1 Wyatt Lowell

#15 Cameron Pearson

#24 Townsend Tripple

#10 Jesse Wade

#2 Brandon Warr

BYU has some young talent returning next season, namely Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter if he can get healthy. In this author's opinion, however, BYU is clearly lacking ball handlers and shot creators from this group.

BYU's top recruiting targets this offseason is Alex Barcello. Even if Barcello returns, I would expect Mark Pope and staff to be very active in the transfer portal. Mark Pope has already expressed interest in Cincinnati transfer Mike Saunders Jr. Saunders prepped at Wasatch Academy with fellow BYU signees Richie Saunders, Caleb Lohner, and Fousseyni Traore. He was a four-star recruit out of the 2020 recruiting class.

Incoming Signees

Fousseyni Traore (F)

Atiki Ally Atiki (C, not officially signed yet)

Nate Hansen (PG)

Trey Stewart (G)

Atiki Ally Atiki has the potential to be a very good player for BYU, but he might need a few years to develop. Traore is in a similar situation - high ceiling but he might need some time to develop. Nate Hansen will be returning home from a mission. Trey Stewart was a late addition to the 2019 class.

Pending Decisions

#13 Alex Barcello

Matt Haarms has already stated that he won't return to BYU for another season. Due to COVID-19, Alex Barcello could return for one more season - he will likely announce his decision to over the next few weeks.

Another storyline to follow this season will be outgoing transfers. Will any of the returning players decide to enter the portal? If there is one thing we learned from last offseason, Coach Pope and staff will leave no stone unturned in terms of roster additions.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI