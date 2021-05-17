Sports Illustrated home
BYU Basketball: Elijah Bryant Impresses in NBA Debut

Elijah Bryant made his NBA debut on Sunday night.
Author:

Last week, former BYU basketball guard Elijah Bryant signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bryant, who has spent the last two seasons playing for Maccabi Tel Aviv, made his NBA debut on Sunday night.

USATSI_16097312_168390393_lowres

In 32 minutes against the Chicago Bulls, Bryant scored 16 points on 6/13 shooting. He also added 6 rebounds and 3 assists. He was +11 on the night which led the Bucks.

The Bucks will take on the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

After graduating from BYU in 2018, Bryant played for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League. Following the summer league, he signed a deal with Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Premier League. In his first year as with Hapoel Eilat, Bryant averaged 17.6 points and 2.4 assists per game.

His impressive performance with Hapoel Eilat earned him another NBA Summer League invite from the Milwaukee Bucks. Elijah Bryant played on the Bucks summer league team in 2019.

Since his brief stint with the Bucks, Bryant played for Maccabi Tel Aviv. In EuroLeague play, Bryant averaged 9.8 points per game on 44% shooting last season. He also added 2.0 assists per game and 3.0 rebounds per game.

