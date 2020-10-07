BYU Basketball Has 'Emerged as a Primary Candidate' to Play in Legends Classic

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, BYU basketball is the favorite to replace Notre Dame in the Legends Classic alongside UConn, USC, and Vanderbilt:

A UConn press release in April stated that the tournament will also feature Eastern Washington, High Point, Liberty, and Monmouth. UConn, BYU, USC, and Vanderbilt would "each host two games on their home courts in addition to playing a pair of games at Barclays Center."

Notre Dame was originally set to host Eastern Washington on November 17th and Liberty on November 20th. BYU would presumably host those same schools on the same dates if Rothstein's report is accurate. Matt Norlander, a senior college basketball writer for CBS Sports, confirmed Rothstein's report on Tuesday:

According to Norlander, BYU had "no shortage of suitors" as they were shopping around for a 2020-2021 MTE (multi-team events). Each college basketball team is allowed to play one MTE per season. BYU basketball was originally set to play in the 2020 Junkanoo Jam alongside Boston College, George Mason, and Tulsa.

After the regional rounds, both the semifinal and championship rounds will be played in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York from November 23rd to November 24th. The losers of the semifinal games will play a consolation game before the championship game.

For BYU, this is a great opportunity to add quality opponents to the 2020-2021 basketball schedule.

