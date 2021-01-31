BYU Basketball: Ken Pomeroy Predicts Remaining Schedule

After a few close games against inferior (analytically speaking) teams this week, KenPom's model downgraded BYU's chances in most of their upcoming games

BYU Basketball Head Coach Mark Pope

It was a wild week for the BYU basketball team. After suffering a loss to Pepperdine last Wednesday, BYU was still in line to receive a bid in the NCAA tournament according to various national experts. However, a second-straight loss would have put BYU firmly on the bubble. Saturday's game against Pacific wasn't easy, and it wasn't always pretty, but BYU pulled out a hard-fought victory in double overtime. Now, BYU is 5-2 in WCC play with their most difficult road tests in the rearview mirror. Ken Pomeroy used his advanced analytics model to predict the outcomes of BYU's upcoming schedule. You can check out his predictions below:

Date - Opponent - Chances to win according to KenPom

2/2 at San Diego - 83%

2/4 at Portland - 95%

2/11 vs Saint Mary's - 68%

2/13 vs San Diego - 92%

2/18 at Pacific - 69%

2/18 at Loyola Marymount - 70%

2/18 vs Santa Clara - 86%

2/18 vs Gonzaga - 14%

After a few close games against inferior (analytically speaking) teams this week, KenPom's model downgraded BYU's chances in most of their upcoming games. However, adjustments to those probabilities were relatively minor.

According to KenPom, BYU is favored in every game except the season finale against #1 Gonzaga. If you exclude the game against the Zags, Saint Mary's is the greatest remaining challenge in the regular season. KenPom projects BYU's record to be 20-6 entering the WCC tournament.

BYU now sits at #49 in KenPom's rankings.

